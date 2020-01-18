Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

Predicted Tottenham Hotspur XI today: £23m international snubbed, Harry Kane replacement

Subhankar Mondal
Jose Mourinho, manager of Tottenham Hotspur looks during the FA Cup Third Round Replay match between Tottenham Hotspur and Middlesbrough FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on January 14, 2020...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur will face Watford in the Premier League on Saturday.

Japhet Tanganga of Tottenham Hotspur during the FA Cup Third Round Replay match between Tottenham Hotspur and Middlesbrough at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on January 14, 2020 in London,...

Tottenham Hotspur will be looking to build on their win against Middlesbrough in the FA Cup when they take on Watford away from home at Vicarage Road in the Premier League.

Spurs are in danger of missing out on a place of the top four of the Premier League this season, and Jose Mourinho’s side need to put together a run of positive results now.

 

With Hugo Lloris still not match fit, Paulo Gazzaniga will retain his place in the Tottenham starting lineup.

Japhet Tanganga did well against Middlesbrough, and the 20-year-old defender is likely to start at right-back again ahead of Ivory Coast international Serge Aurier, who has failed to play consistently well since he joined Tottenham from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2017 for a transfer fee reported by BBC Sport to be worth £23 million.

Ryan Sessegnon is starting to find his feet at Tottenham, and the 19-year-old is likely to start against Watford.

Son Heung-Min of Tottenham Hotspur in action during the FA Cup Third Round Replay match between Tottenham Hotspur and Middlesbrough FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on January 14, 2020 in...

Mourinho is likely to deploy the England Under-21 international on the left an attacking midfield-three, with Dele Alli and Lucas Moura alongside him.

With Harry Kane injured, Son Heung-min could start in his place as the striker for Spurs.

This is how Tottenham are likely to start this afternoon:

Tottenham Hotspur XI

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch