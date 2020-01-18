Predicted Tottenham Hotspur XI today: £23m international snubbed, Harry Kane replacement

Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur will face Watford in the Premier League on Saturday.

Tottenham Hotspur will be looking to build on their win against Middlesbrough in the FA Cup when they take on Watford away from home at Vicarage Road in the Premier League.

Spurs are in danger of missing out on a place of the top four of the Premier League this season, and Jose Mourinho’s side need to put together a run of positive results now.

With Hugo Lloris still not match fit, Paulo Gazzaniga will retain his place in the Tottenham starting lineup.

Japhet Tanganga did well against Middlesbrough, and the 20-year-old defender is likely to start at right-back again ahead of Ivory Coast international Serge Aurier, who has failed to play consistently well since he joined Tottenham from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2017 for a transfer fee reported by BBC Sport to be worth £23 million.

Ryan Sessegnon is starting to find his feet at Tottenham, and the 19-year-old is likely to start against Watford.

Mourinho is likely to deploy the England Under-21 international on the left an attacking midfield-three, with Dele Alli and Lucas Moura alongside him.

With Harry Kane injured, Son Heung-min could start in his place as the striker for Spurs.

This is how Tottenham are likely to start this afternoon: