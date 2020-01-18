Quick links

Predicted Arsenal XI today: Martin Keown-hailed teen starts, decision on 20-year-old

Subhankar Mondal
Arsenal Head Coach Mikel Arteta during a training session at London Colney on January 17, 2020 in St Albans, England.
Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal will face Sheffield United at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

Bukayo Saka of Arsenal during a training session at London Colney on January 09, 2020 in St Albans, England.

Arsenal will be looking to return to winning ways in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon when they take on Sheffield United at the Emirates Stadium in North London.

The Gunners will head into the match against the Blades on the back of a 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace away from home at Selhurst Park in London.

Manager Mikel Arteta is likely to make a few changes to the team forced by injury and suspension.

 

Bukayo Saka is set to slot in at left-back due to a thigh injury for Sead Kolasinac.

The 18-year-old is a very talented and versatile footballer who can operate as a winger, full-back or wing-back, and he was recently praised by Arsenal legend Martin Keown, as reported by HITC Sport here.

With Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang suspended, Alexandre Lacazette should lead the line for the Gunners, and he will have star attacking midfielder Mesut Ozil behind him.

Reiss Nelson of Arsenal looks on prior to the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Arsenal FC at Selhurst Park on January 11, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.

Reiss Nelson is likely to replace Aubameyang in the team, and the 20-year-old forward will be deployed on the left.

This is how Arsenal could line up today:

Arsenal XI

