Pep Guardiola thinks Liverpool are set for Premier League title triumph

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool are way ahead of Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has suggested to The Guardian that his side cannot catch Liverpool at the top of the Premier League table.

Guardiola has said that City’s aim now is to finish second and stay above Leicester City in the standings.

Liverpool are at the top of the league table at the moment with 61 points from 21 matches, while City are currently second with 47 points and Leicester are third with 45 points.

Guardiola told The Guardian: “We are far away – we drop points, we concede and didn’t win games. This game is about the results and I’m glad we score, continue to attack quite well but the reality is the reality, so no frustration.

“They’ve won 21 of 22 games and they’d be leading all the leagues around the world. The target was to catch Leicester [in second] and now it’s to maintain this. The team show this season that still we are going to [try and] do it.”

Liverpool success inevitable

There is still some way to go this season, but it does not look like Liverpool will slip up in the Premier League title race.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have not lost a single match in the league this season, and they have only dropped two points.

Even if Liverpool do go through a bad spell, it is very, very unlikely that they will drop enough points to open the door for City or Leicester.

The Reds won the Champions League last season, and the Merseyside outfit will be determined to clinch the title yet again this campaign.