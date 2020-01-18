Manager issues transfer update about highly-rated Rangers 19-year-old

Glasgow Rangers academy ace Lewis Mayo was reportedly set to leave Ibrox this month on loan - but it seems as though Steven Gerrard wants to keep him at Rangers for now.

A manager whose club was recently linked Glasgow Rangers academy defender Lewis Mayo appears to have dropped a hint over the Ibrox prodigy's immediate future, as reported by Rangers News.

According to a Daily Record report from Wednesday, the Rangers starlet was the subject of discussion between the Ibrox club and Partick Thistle over a potential loan switch for the rest of the season.

The highly rated 19-year-old has yet to make his competitive debut for Steven Gerrard's charges, though he scored in the Gers' pre-season win over Oxford United at Ibrox and was at the pre-season training camp in Portugal.

Mayo was also in Dubai with the Rangers first-team squad as they fine-tuned their preparations at their mid-season warm weather training camp ahead of what is shaping up to be an exciting second half of the season.

Speaking at Firhill ahead of their clash with Celtic, Ian McCall expressed his admiration for the youngster and admitted initial talks had taken place, before asserting that the deal was now off the table.

"There was [transfer discussions] and he is a fine young player,” McCall is quoted by Rangers News as saying. "But that was in December and that’s now dead in the water because of the situation with the other centre-back who got injured."

That other Rangers centre-back is Filip Helander, who remains in a protective boot after sustaining a foot injury in the Scottish League Cup final early last month, and the suggestion is that Mayo will now likely remain at Ibrox to provide cover for the first team.