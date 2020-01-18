'OMG what a player': Arsenal teen praised for Gabriel Martinelli assist

The Arsenal product was arguably his team's best player today.

Gabriel Martinelli snatched the headlines today but he wasn't the only Arsenal teenager to win praise.

The Brazilian wonderkid scored his team's only goal of the game as Mikel Arteta was denied only a second victory as Gunners boss.

Arsenal looked set to edge out Sheffield United 1-0 at the Emirates Stadium, courtesy of a Martinelli goal on the stroke of half time, but John Fleck equalised with seven minutes to go.

Martinelli evaded his marker to tap a cross into an empty net, but the man who supplied him is being praised on Twitter.

Bukayo Saka was deployed in an unfamiliar left-back role once again but the 18-year-old seems to be growing accustomed to the position.

It was his cross which led to Martinelli scoring the opening goal and Arsenal fans on social media are ever so excited by the London Colney product.

Saka wasn't flawless defensively, but going forward he looks one hell of a talent and often terrorised the Blades' defence.

Here's how fans of the North London club reacted to the teenager's display:

What a pass Saka omg what a a player — MoeyJr - RAULOUT! (@WeMoveAFC) January 18, 2020

Saka is going to be a beast. Kid is just 18 and is muscling out much older players. #afc — Jotacé (@todayorsomeday) January 18, 2020

Saka as an option at left back/wing back is one of the very few positives from Freddie's forgettable reign as manager. @Arsenal #AFC #EPL #ARSHU — Franklin Moniedafe (@FrankieMD_13) January 18, 2020

Saka easily our best player — Leon (@LeonMB_AFC) January 18, 2020

Saka MOTM — WG (@GrantAFC80) January 18, 2020

Bukayo Saka is it. We don’t need no Kurzawa — ️1⃣ (@P1AFC) January 18, 2020

Saka has been sensational today. Best player on the pitch by a country mile. #AFC — Arsenal News (@ArsenalOneStop) January 18, 2020

Saka is amazing man. I’m feeling scrap this Kurzawa deal — MoeyJr - RAULOUT! (@WeMoveAFC) January 18, 2020

Saka is so good man — JR (@Jam_AFC) January 18, 2020

Some other fans on Twitter called for the reported pursuit of Layvin Kurzawa to be scrapped on the back of Saka's showing.

But the truth is that Arteta badly needs an established left-back, following injuries to Sead Kolasinac and Kieran Tierney.

And despite being a huge talent, Saka isn't a natural left-back and therefore Arsenal can't possibly rely on him from now until May.