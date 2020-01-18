Quick links

Arsenal

Premier League

'OMG what a player': Arsenal teen praised for Gabriel Martinelli assist

Shane Callaghan
Buyako Saka of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Chelsea FC at Emirates Stadium on December 29, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Arsenal product was arguably his team's best player today.

Bukayo Saka of Arsenal walks tothe dug out after being substituted during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Arsenal FC at Old Trafford on September 30, 2019 in...

Gabriel Martinelli snatched the headlines today but he wasn't the only Arsenal teenager to win praise.

The Brazilian wonderkid scored his team's only goal of the game as Mikel Arteta was denied only a second victory as Gunners boss.

Arsenal looked set to edge out Sheffield United 1-0 at the Emirates Stadium, courtesy of a Martinelli goal on the stroke of half time, but John Fleck equalised with seven minutes to go.

Martinelli evaded his marker to tap a cross into an empty net, but the man who supplied him is being praised on Twitter.

 

Bukayo Saka was deployed in an unfamiliar left-back role once again but the 18-year-old seems to be growing accustomed to the position.

It was his cross which led to Martinelli scoring the opening goal and Arsenal fans on social media are ever so excited by the London Colney product.

Saka wasn't flawless defensively, but going forward he looks one hell of a talent and often terrorised the Blades' defence.

Here's how fans of the North London club reacted to the teenager's display:

Some other fans on Twitter called for the reported pursuit of Layvin Kurzawa to be scrapped on the back of Saka's showing.

But the truth is that Arteta badly needs an established left-back, following injuries to Sead Kolasinac and Kieran Tierney.

And despite being a huge talent, Saka isn't a natural left-back and therefore Arsenal can't possibly rely on him from now until May.

Bukayo Saka of FC Arsenal celebrates after scoring his team's second goal during the UEFA Europa League group F match between Eintracht Frankfurt and Arsenal FC on September 19, 2019 in...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch