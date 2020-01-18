Quick links

Noel Whelan reacts to Leeds United result against QPR today

Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal
Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United were in action against Queens Park Rangers on Saturday.

Leeds United’s poor run of form continued this afternoon, as Marcelo Bielsa’s side lost against 1-0 against Queens Park Rangers away from home in the Championship.

After a 1-1 draw with West Bromwich Albion at The Hawthorns in the league on New Year’s Day, Leeds lost to Arsenal in the FA Cup and suffered a defeat at the hands of Sheffield Wednesday at Elland Road in the league.

On Saturday afternoon, the West Yorkshire outfit took on QPR away from home in London in the league.

 

It is very unlikely that Mark Warburton’s side will finish in the top six of the Championship table this season, and with Leeds aiming for automatic promotion to the Premier League, the visiting team were expected to win.

However, it was Rangers who picked up all three points from the encounter, thanks to Nahki Wells’s goal in the 20th minute.

Leeds could have equalised in the second half had Patrick Bamford not failed to convert his spot kick.

Bielsa’s side also ended the game with 10 men due to the late sending-off of Kalvin Phillips.

Former Leeds striker Noel Whelan was following the match for BBC Radio Leeds, and he has given his take on the defeat for the visiting team.

Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds at full time on Saturday afternoon (2:25pm, January 18, 2020): “First half, average performance. A goal that in terms of VAR, if it was here today, it would have been chalked off, no doubt about it, but it isn’t and it wasn’t.

“But look, we can’t look at linesman and referees every week and blame them. We had chances. Bamford had two very good chances, one in the first half.”

Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

