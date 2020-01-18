Quick links

Ligue 1

Premier League

Manager’s stance on £30m player Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal reportedly want

Subhankar Mondal
Paris Saint-Germain head coach Thomas Tuchel looks on during a Paris Saint-Germain training session at Ooredoo Center on January 17, 2020 in Paris, France.
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal have been linked with Edinson Cavani.

Edinson Cavani of Paris Saint Germain during the French League 1 match between Paris Saint Germain v AS Monaco at the Parc des Princes on January 12, 2020 in Paris France

Edinson Cavani is one of the best strikers in the world, and with his contract at Paris Saint-Germain running out at the end of the season, there is no surprise that Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal are among the clubs linked with the Uruguay international striker.

Tottenham are on the hunt for a new striker due to the injury to Harry Kane, and The Independent has claimed that Cavani is a name on their radar.

According to reports in The Express and The Sun, Arsenal are looking at the 32-year-old, while The Manchester Evening News has reported that Manchester United and Atletico Madrid want the former Napoli star.

 

The report in The Manchester Evening News has claimed that PSG value Cavani at £30 million, but manager Thomas Tuchel has said that he wants the striker to stay at the club.

The Daily Mail quotes Tuchel as saying about Cavani: “If I want him to stay? It's better, to achieve our goals, to have him, yes.”

Edinson Cavani of Paris Saint Germain during the French League 1 match between Paris Saint Germain v AS Monaco at the Parc des Princes on January 12, 2020 in Paris France

Paris Saint-Germain stay?

Cavani will become a free agent at the end of the season, and the striker could demand a higher wage from interested clubs then that he could now.

Moreover, PSG are a very rich club, and if keeping Cavani in the team enhances their chances of winning the Ligue 1 title and the Champions League this season, then the French giants will not be forced to sell him.

Head coach Thomas Tuchel and Marquinhos arrive to a Paris Saint-Germain training session at Ooredoo Center on January 17, 2020 in Paris, France.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch