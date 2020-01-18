Manager describes Tottenham Hotspur player he reportedly wants as ‘interesting’

Tottenham Hotspur right-back Kyle Walker-Peters is reportedly on Southampton’s radar.

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl has spoken highly of Kyle Walker-Peters to The Southern Daily Echo amid speculation linking the Saints with the Tottenham Hotspur right-back.

According to The London Evening Standard, Southampton are interested in signing Walker-Peters on loan from Premier League rivals Tottenham in the January transfer window.

The report has claimed of interest in the 22-year-old right-back from Crystal Palace.

Southampton manager Hasenhuttl has said that he is looking for a new right-back, and has described Walker-Peters as an “interesting player”.

Hasenhuttl told The Southern Daily Echo about Walker-Peters: "He is an interesting player like a lot of them around here.

“He plays in the position we are looking for but, as always, I don’t want to comment on any names.”

Leaving Tottenham Hotspur on loan

Walker-Peters is a very good right-back, but the 22-year-old does not have enough experience, and it is hard to see him play regular first-team football for Tottenham during the second half of the season.

A loan move to Southampton until the end of the campaign will make the English youngster a better player.

The Saints have a good team, and under Hasenhuttl, Walker-Peters will improve and get better.