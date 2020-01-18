Quick links

Southampton

Premier League

Manager describes Tottenham Hotspur player he reportedly wants as ‘interesting’

Subhankar Mondal
Ralph Hasenhuttl during a Southampton FC training session at the Staplewood Campus on January 16, 2020 in Southampton, England.
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur right-back Kyle Walker-Peters is reportedly on Southampton’s radar.

Kyle Walker-Peters and Japhet Tanganka of Tottenham Hotspur during the Tottenham Hotspur training session at Tottenham Hotspur Training Centre on January 03, 2020 in Enfield, England.

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl has spoken highly of Kyle Walker-Peters to The Southern Daily Echo amid speculation linking the Saints with the Tottenham Hotspur right-back.

According to The London Evening Standard, Southampton are interested in signing Walker-Peters on loan from Premier League rivals Tottenham in the January transfer window.

The report has claimed of interest in the 22-year-old right-back from Crystal Palace.

 

Southampton manager Hasenhuttl has said that he is looking for a new right-back, and has described Walker-Peters as an “interesting player”.

Hasenhuttl told The Southern Daily Echo about Walker-Peters: "He is an interesting player like a lot of them around here.

“He plays in the position we are looking for but, as always, I don’t want to comment on any names.”

Kyle Walker-Peters of Tottenham Hotspur during the Tottenham Hotspur training session at Tottenham Hotspur Training Centre on December 13, 2019 in Enfield, England.

Leaving Tottenham Hotspur on loan

Walker-Peters is a very good right-back, but the 22-year-old does not have enough experience, and it is hard to see him play regular first-team football for Tottenham during the second half of the season.

A loan move to Southampton until the end of the campaign will make the English youngster a better player.

The Saints have a good team, and under Hasenhuttl, Walker-Peters will improve and get better.

Ralph Hasenhuttl during a Southampton FC training session at the Staplewood Campus on January 16, 2020 in Southampton, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch