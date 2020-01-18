Leeds United defeat today seems to have pleased Fulham Director

Leeds United lost against Queens Park Rangers on Saturday, while Fulham won against Middlesbrough on Friday.

Leeds United’s season is in danger of collapsing, as Marcelo Bielsa’s side lost yet again in the Championship, this time to Queens Park Rangers.

The Whites went down 2-0 to Sheffield Wednesday at Elland Road in the league last weekend, and on Saturday afternoon, they suffered a 1-0 loss at the hands of QPR away from home in London.

Nahki Wells’s controversial first-half goal proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Leeds did have chances to score, and Patrick Bamford also failed to covert a spot kick in the second half.

The result means that the Whites are now second in the Championship table with 52 points from 28 matches, a point behind leaders West Bromwich Albion, who have played 27 games.

Fulham got the better of Middlesbrough 1-0 at Craven Cottage in London in the Championship on Friday evening.

The Cottagers are now just four points behind Leeds, and the London club are very much in the running for a top-two finish.

Fulham Sporting Director Tony Khan seems to have been pleased with Leeds’s defeat this season, and QPR chairman Amit Bhatia was happy to see his team win.

Come on Fulham!! Come on Fulham!!! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) January 18, 2020

Win of the season ? — Amit Bhatia (@Amit_Bhatia99) January 18, 2020

COME ONNNN !!!! YYAAAAYYYYYYYY !!!! pic.twitter.com/2uBBNjZKuI — Amit Bhatia (@Amit_Bhatia99) January 18, 2020