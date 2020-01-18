Quick links

Leeds United defeat today seems to have pleased Fulham Director

Fulham's Director of Football Operations Tony Khan (centre) looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Fulham and Reading at Craven Cottage on May 13, 2017 in London, England.
Leeds United lost against Queens Park Rangers on Saturday, while Fulham won against Middlesbrough on Friday.

Leeds United’s season is in danger of collapsing, as Marcelo Bielsa’s side lost yet again in the Championship, this time to Queens Park Rangers.

The Whites went down 2-0 to Sheffield Wednesday at Elland Road in the league last weekend, and on Saturday afternoon, they suffered a 1-0 loss at the hands of QPR away from home in London.

Nahki Wells’s controversial first-half goal proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Leeds did have chances to score, and Patrick Bamford also failed to covert a spot kick in the second half.

 

The result means that the Whites are now second in the Championship table with 52 points from 28 matches, a point behind leaders West Bromwich Albion, who have played 27 games.

Fulham got the better of Middlesbrough 1-0 at Craven Cottage in London in the Championship on Friday evening.

The Cottagers are now just four points behind Leeds, and the London club are very much in the running for a top-two finish.

Fulham Sporting Director Tony Khan seems to have been pleased with Leeds’s defeat this season, and QPR chairman Amit Bhatia was happy to see his team win.

England coach Roy Hodgson (back row 2nd left), QPR Vice Chairman Amit Bhatia (front row 2nd left) and Jamie Rednapp (front row 2nd right) watch the Barclays Premier League match between...

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

