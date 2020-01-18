'Has to go now', 'waste of space': Some Leeds fans slaughter £675k man's display

Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United fell to a meek defeat and the Whites captain was criticised by sections of the Elland Road fanbase.

A number of Leeds United fans have been having their say on their Championship defeat today and, while numerous players were criticised by the Elland Road faithful, Liam Cooper found himself under particular scrutiny.

The Whites defender and captain struggled in the early Saturday kickoff against Queens Park Rangers, lacking composure and weighing in with some hasty, mistimed challenge attempts which left the team exposed.

Bright Osayi-Samuel, in particular, gave Cooper a torrid time, and while Ben White was solid enough throughout, the Leeds skipper emerged from the game with little credit and much criticism.

Here is what some of the Whites faithful were saying on social media about the £675,000 signing's performance in London:

Luke Ayling and Liam Cooper are not good enough #lufc — Bealo (@bealolufc) 18 January 2020

Cooper and klich are clowns — Danny (@lufcDB) 18 January 2020

Cooper has literally been league one cooper since that article came out — H (@HarryLUFC_) 18 January 2020

Sorry, I like the guy but we need a strong quality CB. Cooper seems to bottle it time and again #lufc — Ben (@ben080385) 18 January 2020

Embarrassing again. Cooper needs to learn how to organise a back 4. He is the weakest link. — Dave Fletcher (@djfletcher1966) 18 January 2020

Going nowhere with Cooper. #LUFC — Craig Trapps (@Trappsradio) 18 January 2020

Absolutely vile from Bamford, no work ethic, nothing.



And Cooper has to go now. Handball all day long but Cooper should have snuffed that on half way. Absolutely shocking defending #lufc — AP (@1988AMP) 18 January 2020

Better players needed. Cooper klich ayling out of there depth big time — Dave Fletcher (@djfletcher1966) 18 January 2020

Whole team not good enough. You can see there heads are down, no confidence what so ever, won,t score if they played till next week. No leadership on the pitch. Cooper a waste of space as a player and captain. — Dave Fletcher (@djfletcher1966) 18 January 2020

Whenever there’s controversy in a game, why is it Ayling that’s trying to sort it and Cooper nowhere to be seen? Most mute captain I’ve ever seen — its not end of jan yet (@Gotti_LUFC) 18 January 2020

And it's gonna take a lot more than signings to get us up, Cooper needs to earn his armband. It's alright him improving and being respected by the squad, but this is the second time it seems to be happening. #lufc — Alex (@Bazzbawls) 18 January 2020

Unpopular opinion: Klich offers nothing, cooper can't cope with the pressure, and the team does not have the stomach for a fight. #lufc — Ben (@ben080385) 18 January 2020

Anyone seeing Captain Cooper leading this team cos I don't #lufc — WHITESOLDIER (@whitesoldier62) 18 January 2020

Absolutely pathetic every single one of you. Bamford, Ayling & Cooper anywhere near this side is a farce. Pathetic that you haven’t signed a striker yet and its the EIGHTEENTH of January. Sort it @andrearadri. This is the best chance in 15 years of promotion. Embarrassing. #lufc — Bealo (@bealolufc) 18 January 2020

No leaders...no bottle.....cooper wtf is your role....you dont inspire on the pitch you dont lead on the pitch...you never win headers#lufc — P jackson (@Pjackso97801065) 18 January 2020

Leeds fell behind in controversial circumstances on 20 minutes when Eberechi Eze's free kick struck both of Nahki Wells' arms before he tapped into the net from six yards.

Marcelo Bielsa's charges dominated possession in the second half but were unable to force an equaliser, Patrick Bamford failing to score from the spot as his penalty was saved, and Pablo Hernandez hitting the post with a free kick.

To add insult to injury, the Elland Road side ended the game a man down as Kalvin Phillips was shown a straight red card for a late challenge on Geoff Cameron.