'Has to go now', 'waste of space': Some Leeds fans slaughter £675k man's display

Liam Cooper of Leeds United
Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United fell to a meek defeat and the Whites captain was criticised by sections of the Elland Road fanbase.

Liam Cooper of Leeds United

A number of Leeds United fans have been having their say on their Championship defeat today and, while numerous players were criticised by the Elland Road faithful, Liam Cooper found himself under particular scrutiny.

The Whites defender and captain struggled in the early Saturday kickoff against Queens Park Rangers, lacking composure and weighing in with some hasty, mistimed challenge attempts which left the team exposed.

 

 

Bright Osayi-Samuel, in particular, gave Cooper a torrid time, and while Ben White was solid enough throughout, the Leeds skipper emerged from the game with little credit and much criticism.

Here is what some of the Whites faithful were saying on social media about the £675,000 signing's performance in London:

Leeds fell behind in controversial circumstances on 20 minutes when Eberechi Eze's free kick struck both of Nahki Wells' arms before he tapped into the net from six yards.

Marcelo Bielsa's charges dominated possession in the second half but were unable to force an equaliser, Patrick Bamford failing to score from the spot as his penalty was saved, and Pablo Hernandez hitting the post with a free kick.

To add insult to injury, the Elland Road side ended the game a man down as Kalvin Phillips was shown a straight red card for a late challenge on Geoff Cameron.

Marcelo Bielsa the head coach

