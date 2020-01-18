Quick links

Leeds United

Championship

'Pathetic', 'sell': Some Leeds fans rip into key player's 'indefensible' display today

Giuseppe Labellarte
Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips during the Sky Bet Championship match between West Bromwich Albion and Leeds United at The Hawthorns on January 1, 2020 in West Bromwich, England.
Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United fell to a meek defeat and the Whites defensive lynchpin was heavily panned by sections of the Elland Road fanbase.

Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday at Elland Road on January 11, 2020 in Leeds, England.

A number of Leeds United fans have been commenting on Twitter regarding their defeat in the Championship today and Kalvin Phillips' display came under particular scrutiny.

The Whites midfielder, one of Marcelo Bielsa's most reliable and consistent players this season, had a day to forget in Saturday's early kickoff at Queens Park Rangers.

Phillips gave the ball away an uncharacteristic number of times in the first half, and once again was poor on set pieces.

Although he threatened with a good effort just after the hour mark, a moment of madness ended up summing up his side's day.

 

 

With two minutes left in the game, the 24-year-old lost control of the ball midway inside the QPR half and, as it moved away from him towards Geoff Cameron, he recklessly lunged in on his opponent, a foul which earned him a straight red card.

As well as pretty much costing Leeds any hope of getting something from the game late on, Phillips is now likely to be punished with a three-match ban, and with the teams in the playoff places snapping at the Whites' heels, it could prove very costly.

Here is how some Leeds fans on social media reacted to Phillips' display and dismissal:

Leeds fell behind in controversial circumstances on 20 minutes when Eberechi Eze's free kick struck both of Nahki Wells' arms before he tapped into the net from six yards.

Marcelo Bielsa's charges dominated possession in the second half but were unable to force an equaliser, Patrick Bamford failing to score from the spot as his penalty was saved, and Pablo Hernandez hitting the post with a free kick.

