Quick links

Leeds United

Arsenal

Premier League

Championship

'Very good player': Leeds ace raves about 20-year-old with 'massive future'

Giuseppe Labellarte
Eddie Nketiah of Leeds United during the pre-match warm-up
Giuseppe Labellarte Profile
Giuseppe Labellarte

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Leeds United ace Luke Ayling spoke highly of Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah, who was on loan with the Whites at Elland Road from the Gunners in the first half of the season.

Eddie Nketiah of Leeds United during the pre-match warm-up

Leeds United ace Luke Ayling has spoken highly of Arsenal youngster and former Elland Road on-loan striker Eddie Nketiah, describing him as a "very good player" with a "massive future" at the Emirates Stadium.

Nketiah joined the Whites with much fanfare and began the season brightly for Marcelo Bielsa's side, with goals against Brentford, Barnsley, Salford and Stoke in August and September.

 

Things didn't quite continue in the same vein, however, as the 20-year-old scored just one more goal for Leeds, against Preston in the Championship, while a stint out with injury further set him back.

Nketiah wasn't handed a Leeds league start by Bielsa until the 5-4 win over Birmingham on 29 December, and he played one more game - the draw with West Brom - before his stay was cut short.

The 20-year-old was supposedly set to go out on loan for a second time, with Bristol City, Nottingham Forest and Sheffield Wednesday all reportedly keen, but Arsenal have opted to keep him at The Emirates for the foreseeable future.

L-R Jake Cooper of Millwall and Eddie Nketiah of Leeds United

Speaking to iSport, former Arsenal trainee Ayling has claimed that Nketiah is a much better player than he was when coming up through the Gunners academy, and has predicted Nketiah to have a huge future at the North London club.

"I didn’t really give him any advice. You know, he’s a much better player than I was at his age,” Ayling said. "He’s obviously come through the under-23s and he’s got a massive future there – I could see him going back and playing many for Arsenal.

"He’s a very good player, he can score a lot of goals, he’s just got a natural instinct for being in the right place at the right time."

Leeds United's Luke Ayling applaud the fans after the match

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch