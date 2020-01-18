Klopp has two brilliant pieces of news for Liverpool fans

Liverpool have received a timely double boost for the visit of Manchester United.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has issued two class pieces of news.

Despite having a 14-point lead at the Premier League summit, Klopp has missed some very big players in recent month.

Joel Matip, who played a huge role in helping Liverpool win a sixth Champions League title in June, hasn't kicked a ball since October due to injury.

Likewise, Fabinho, the midfield rock who's been a massive player over the past 12 months, has been sidelined since November.

In spite of their absences, Klopp's side still look as strong as ever, but the German manager has revealed that both will be back in the squad tomorrow.

The Reds welcome old rivals Manchester United to Anfield and the former Borussia Dortmund coach confirmed that the pair's return.

He told Liverpool's official website: "It looks like Joel and Fabinho [will be back]. They trained completely normally yesterday and the day before. So that means they are likely to be in the squad.”

It really is so ominous that Liverpool are about to get a lot better, if Matip and Fabinho stay fit.

They are comfortably first-team players under Klopp and the fact that they coped so well without him is testament to how stupidly-strong the squad is as a whole.

Liverpool are 27 points clear of the fifth-placed Red Devils heading into tomorrow's game.