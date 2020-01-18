Quick links

Liverpool

Premier League

Jurgen Klopp thinks one Liverpool youngster is almost unstoppable

Subhankar Mondal
(THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Jurgen Klopp manager of Liverpool during a training session at Melwood Training Ground on January 17, 2020 in Liverpool, England.
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Jurgen Klopp raves about Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold.

(THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Jurgen Klopp manager of Liverpool during a training session at Melwood Training Ground on January 17, 2020 in Liverpool, England.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has told the club’s official website that Trent Alexander-Arnold is unstoppable.

Klopp has raved about the 21-year-old England international right-back, and the Liverpool boss believes that the youngster can only get better.

The German coach has praised the youngster’s attitude, and he believes that only injuries can stop his progress.

 

Klopp told Liverpool’s official website about Alexander-Arnold: “Apart from injuries, I can't see anything that can stop him because his attitude and his private background is just so good. Passionate yes, very, but calm as well.

“It’s a very, very good basis his family created for him – he has a very close relationship to them, which is good. They keep him grounded; I am not sure he needs it, but if he would start flying then I know exactly who would get him back. I don't have to do that.

"When you are a talented footballer and you have an outstanding attitude, if you love the game as much as he loves the game, and you have the background he has, then it’s pretty likely you will have a proper career.”

(THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Trent Alexander-Arnold of Liverpool during a training session at Melwood Training Ground on January 17, 2020 in Liverpool, England.

Top-quality player

Alexander-Arnold has established himself as a key figure in the Liverpool team under manager Klopp and is pretty much guaranteed a place in the starting lineup.

The 21-year-old is very good defensively, and he is stunning when he goes on marauding runs.

The right-back also has a brilliant range of passing, and given his young age, he can only get better and better.

Stats

Alexander-Arnold has made 20 starts and one substitute appearance in the Premier League for Liverpool so far this season, scoring two goals and providing eight assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

The Englishman has also made four starts and one substitute appearance in the Champions League for the Reds so far this campaign, providing one assist in the process, according to WhoScored.

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold clears from Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool at the Tottenham Hotspur...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch