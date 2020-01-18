Jurgen Klopp hopes £30m European transfer doesn’t happen

Liverpool will face Atletico Madrid in the Champions League last 16.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said that he hopes that Edinson Cavani does not leave Paris Saint-Germain for Atletico Madrid in the January transfer window, as quoted on TEAMtalk.

According to The Manchester Evening News, Atletico are among the clubs interested in signing Cavani from PSG this month.

The report has claimed that the French giants value the Uruguay international striker at £30 million.

Liverpool’s Premier League rivals Manchester United are also reported to be interested in securing the services of the former Napoli star.

Klopp has said that he hopes that Cavani does not join Atletico in the January transfer window, as the Merseyside outfit will face the Spanish club in the round of 16 in the Champions League this season.

TEAMtalk quotes Klopp as saying about Cavani: “I think that [Alvaro] Morata and [Joao] Felix are already dangerous enough. They have enough good strikers so I hope they don’t sign Cavani.”

Liverpool are favourites?

Given that Liverpool won the Champions League last season and are playing brilliantly at the moment, the Reds have to be considered as favourites against Atletico.

However, the La Liga outfit are very experienced in European football, and over two legs, they can certainly knock out Liverpool, especially if they are able to sign Cavani.