Quick links

Premier League

Jurgen Klopp hopes £30m European transfer doesn’t happen

Subhankar Mondal
(THE SUN OUT. THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Jurgen Klopp manager of Liverpool during a training session at Melwood Training Ground on January 15, 2020 in Liverpool, England.
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liverpool will face Atletico Madrid in the Champions League last 16.

(THE SUN OUT. THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Jurgen Klopp manager of Liverpool during a training zession at Melwood Training Ground on January 15, 2020 in Liverpool, England.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said that he hopes that Edinson Cavani does not leave Paris Saint-Germain for Atletico Madrid in the January transfer window, as quoted on TEAMtalk.

According to The Manchester Evening News, Atletico are among the clubs interested in signing Cavani from PSG this month.

The report has claimed that the French giants value the Uruguay international striker at £30 million.

 

Liverpool’s Premier League rivals Manchester United are also reported to be interested in securing the services of the former Napoli star.

Klopp has said that he hopes that Cavani does not join Atletico in the January transfer window, as the Merseyside outfit will face the Spanish club in the round of 16 in the Champions League this season.

TEAMtalk quotes Klopp as saying about Cavani: “I think that [Alvaro] Morata and [Joao] Felix are already dangerous enough. They have enough good strikers so I hope they don’t sign Cavani.”

Liverpool are favourites?

Given that Liverpool won the Champions League last season and are playing brilliantly at the moment, the Reds have to be considered as favourites against Atletico.

However, the La Liga outfit are very experienced in European football, and over two legs, they can certainly knock out Liverpool, especially if they are able to sign Cavani.

Edinson Cavani of Paris Saint Germain during the French League 1 match between Paris Saint Germain v AS Monaco at the Parc des Princes on January 12, 2020 in Paris France

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch