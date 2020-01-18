Jose Mourinho says he likes ‘incredible’ Tottenham Hotspur player ‘a lot’

Lucas Moura is playing well for Tottenham Hotspur at the moment.

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Jose Mourinho has spoken highly of Lucas Moura to Football.London.

Mourinho believes that the Brazil international winger is playing well, and has said that the 27-year-old is at a “very good level”.

The former Chelsea and Manchester United boss has also stated that he likes the Tottenham winger “a lot”.

Mourinho told Football.London about Moura: “He's playing fantastic, he's working incredible. He's playing every minute - in the last match I managed to give him 30 minutes rest because in this moment I think he is in a very good moment.

“It's a great thing for a player to know that the coach likes him a lot. He knows that I tried to buy him to Real Madrid when he was still in Brazil, so I think the good feeling comes from many years ago.

“I have a good feeling, I think I am bringing him to a certain level of confidence, of work rate, of commitment to the team, of responsibility that with the talent he always had, I think he is at a very good level.”

Stats

Moura has made 12 starts and eight substitute appearances in the Premier League for Tottenham so far this season, scoring four goals and providing one assist in the process, according to WhoScored.

The Brazil international winger has made three starts and one substitute appearance in the Champions League for Spurs this campaign, scoring one goal and providing one assist in the process, according to WhoScored.

Back in action

Tottenham will return to action on Saturday afternoon when they take on Watford away from home at Vicarage Road in the Premier League.

Spurs are eighth in the Premier League table at the moment with 30 points fro 22 matches, as many as nine points behind fourth-placed and London rivals Chelsea.