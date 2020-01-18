Quick links

Celtic

'It's been hard': £2.2m star admits Celtic frustrations

Shane Callaghan
Celtic fans greet the arrival of the Celtic FC team bus at Celtic Park ahead of the UEFA Europa League Group B match between Celtic and RB Salzburg at Celtic Park on December 13, 2018 in...
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Greg Taylor hasn't played a lot since joining Celtic last summer.

Jonathan Hayes of Celtic battles for possession with Greg Taylor of Kilmarnock FC during the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Celtic and Kilmarnock at Celtic Park on April 27,...

Greg Taylor has admitted to The Scottish Sun that 'it has been hard' being a mere spectator for much of Celtic's season so far.

The former Kilmarnock left-back joined the Hoops in a £2.2 million deal in September [The Daily Mail] but the Scot has struggled for regular football.

Subscribe

Since arriving at Celtic, Taylor has managed only 308 minutes of Premiership football under Neil Lennon - the equivalent of 3.4 full matches.

Lennon prefers Boli Bolingoli as a left-back and even winger Jonny Hayes has played in that role this season too.

 

And Taylor concedes that it's been frustrating, but he hopes to start tonight's Scottish Cup clash with Partick Thistle.

He said: "I’d love to play against Partick Thistle, if selected. You want to be involved as much as possible.

“The aim for the next few months is nailing down a place in the team. It’s been hard not playing but it’s to be expected at a club like this with more competition."

Taylor is eligible to play for the Bhoys this evening and it wouldn't be a good look if Lennon snubs him.

If the Northern Irishman rests Bolingoli and gives Hayes the nod at left-back then it'll speak volumes for Taylor's prospects, in a negative way.

He might want to break into the first XI on a regular basis, but if he's overlooked tonight then it'll be so, so difficult because he'll have to displace not one, but two players.

Greg Taylor of Kilmarnock vies with James Forrest of Celtic during he Scottish Ladbrokes Premiership match between Kilmarnock and Celtic at Rugby Park on February 17, 2019 in Kilmarnock,...

 

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch