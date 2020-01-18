'It's been hard': £2.2m star admits Celtic frustrations

Greg Taylor hasn't played a lot since joining Celtic last summer.

Greg Taylor has admitted to The Scottish Sun that 'it has been hard' being a mere spectator for much of Celtic's season so far.

The former Kilmarnock left-back joined the Hoops in a £2.2 million deal in September [The Daily Mail] but the Scot has struggled for regular football.

Since arriving at Celtic, Taylor has managed only 308 minutes of Premiership football under Neil Lennon - the equivalent of 3.4 full matches.

Lennon prefers Boli Bolingoli as a left-back and even winger Jonny Hayes has played in that role this season too.

And Taylor concedes that it's been frustrating, but he hopes to start tonight's Scottish Cup clash with Partick Thistle.

He said: "I’d love to play against Partick Thistle, if selected. You want to be involved as much as possible.

“The aim for the next few months is nailing down a place in the team. It’s been hard not playing but it’s to be expected at a club like this with more competition."

Taylor is eligible to play for the Bhoys this evening and it wouldn't be a good look if Lennon snubs him.

If the Northern Irishman rests Bolingoli and gives Hayes the nod at left-back then it'll speak volumes for Taylor's prospects, in a negative way.

He might want to break into the first XI on a regular basis, but if he's overlooked tonight then it'll be so, so difficult because he'll have to displace not one, but two players.