How to watch the Australian Open 2020 in the UK - TV channel and live stream options

Despite concerns over air quality, the 2020 Australian Open is almost upon us.

The 2020 tennis season is now well underway and the first Grand Slam tournament of the year is now upon us.

The Australian Open is the customary curtain-raiser in the tennis calendar and 2020's edition has been met with plenty of excitement but also a degree of controversy due to the horrendous air quality as a result of Australia's ongoing bushfire crisis.

However, the tournament is still scheduled to go ahead with the best players in world tennis descending on Melbourne for the start of play.

And while Aussie tennis fans can make the trip over to Melbourne to watch the action, fans in the UK are faced with a different option.

Australian Open 2020

The Australian Open is the first major tournament in the tennis calendar and will see the world's best players descend on Melbourne for two weeks of tennis action.

Last year's winners, Novak Djokovic and Naomi Osaka, will undoubtedly come into the competition hoping they'll be able to retain their respective crowns but will undoubtedly face tough competition.

Whoever does win though, will be in for a staggering A$4.12 million in prize money and a vital 2,000 ranking points, making the Australian Open a tantalising prospect.





Air quality controversy

It's not been plain sailing for Australian Open organisers this year thanks to the bushfires that are ravaging South East Australia.

The air quality in Melbourne has been atrocious thanks to the lingering smoke from the fires and a number of players have suffered as a result.

How to watch

Despite concerns over the air quality, the competition is set to press on.

In 2020, coverage of the Australian Open is to be broadcast on Eurosport here in the UK, which is available in respective sports packages on both Sky and Virgin TV as well as through the online app Eurosport Player which can be played through the streaming service Amazon Prime Video.

Eurosport Player is available in a number of price ranges with monthly passes available for £6.99 and annual passes available for £39.99.

Fans in the UK will be in for some early get-ups or very late nights when the tournament starts on January 20th with live coverage starting from around midnight UK time until 1:30pm the following day.

The tournament is set to run from January 20th until February 2nd.