Graham Roberts delivers verdict on Japhet Tanganga display today, praises his Tottenham Hotspur teammate

Subhankar Mondal
Japhet Tanganga of Tottenham Hotspur tackles with Troy Deeney of Watford during the Premier League match between Watford FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Vicarage Road on January 18, 2020 in...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur drew with Watford on Saturday.

Serge Aurier of Tottenham Hotspur tackles with Gerard Deulofeu of Watford during the Premier League match between Watford FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Vicarage Road on January 18, 2020 in...

Graham Roberts has taken to Twitter to give his reaction to Tottenham Hotspur’s failure to win against Watford on Saturday afternoon.

Tottenham have played out a goalless draw with Watford away from home at Vicarage Road in the Premier League.

It was not one of the best and most entertaining games this season, and the visiting team will be disappointing not to pick up all three points from the encounter.

Former Tottenham star Graham Roberts was following the match, and he has given his take on the final result.

 

Roberts believes that Spurs need to sign a striker in the January transfer window, and he has also praised right-back Serge Aurier and Japhet Tanganga - who played at left-back today - for their performance against Watford.

According to WhoScored, Aurier took one shot which was not on target, played two key passes, had a pass accuracy of 78.3%, won four headers, took 103 touches, attempted four dribbles, made four tackles, two interceptions and two clearances, and put in five crosses.

Tanganga took one shot which was on target, had a pass accuracy of 80.7%, took 64 touches, attempted one dribble, and made five tackles, one interception and eight clearances, according to WhoScored.

Tottenham Hotspur's English midfielder Japhet Tanganga controls the ball during the English Premier League football match between Watford and Tottenham Hotspur at Vicarage Road Stadium in...

Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

