Graham Roberts delivers verdict on Japhet Tanganga display today, praises his Tottenham Hotspur teammate

Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur drew with Watford on Saturday.

Graham Roberts has taken to Twitter to give his reaction to Tottenham Hotspur’s failure to win against Watford on Saturday afternoon.

Tottenham have played out a goalless draw with Watford away from home at Vicarage Road in the Premier League.

It was not one of the best and most entertaining games this season, and the visiting team will be disappointing not to pick up all three points from the encounter.

Former Tottenham star Graham Roberts was following the match, and he has given his take on the final result.

Roberts believes that Spurs need to sign a striker in the January transfer window, and he has also praised right-back Serge Aurier and Japhet Tanganga - who played at left-back today - for their performance against Watford.

According to WhoScored, Aurier took one shot which was not on target, played two key passes, had a pass accuracy of 78.3%, won four headers, took 103 touches, attempted four dribbles, made four tackles, two interceptions and two clearances, and put in five crosses.

Tanganga took one shot which was on target, had a pass accuracy of 80.7%, took 64 touches, attempted one dribble, and made five tackles, one interception and eight clearances, according to WhoScored.

As I said last week we need a striker to help us now. Happy with the clean sheet that’s how we can build again and I thought @Serge_aurier done very well again against a very difficult player. Also after tricky start and a booking I must say @JTanganga99 was very good again. COYS — Graham Roberts (@GrahamRoberts4) January 18, 2020