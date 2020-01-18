'Get out of my club': Some Arsenal fans tear into 27-year-old

Shkodran Mustafi had a mixed game for Arsenal today.

Arsenal fans on Twitter seemingly aren't sure what to make of Shkodran Mustafi's performance today.

The Gunners were denied a second Premier League win under Mikel Arteta when Sheffield United equalised on 83 minutes to leave the Emirates Stadium with a 1-1 draw.

Mustafi, a £35 million signing by Arsenal in 2016, had a pretty uncomfortable first 10 minutes.

The Germany international started ahead of the ill Sokratis Papastathopoulos and partnered David Luiz in central defence.

But despite a shaky start to the game, Mustafi appeared to grow in confidence as the game aged.

But some fans of the North London club have offered very differing opinions on their view of his display.

Get Mustafi Out of my club #arsenal — Arsenal Fever (@ArsenalFeverTM2) January 18, 2020

Mustafi has been immense today man. — Arsène Cross♣ (@don_cross_AFC) January 18, 2020

Saka been our best player. Remind me again why Mustafi is starting? Absolute garbage #ARSSHU — Sucre Pápíto (@chief_uzumaki) January 18, 2020

Class from Mustafi.. — MoeyJr - RAULOUT! (@WeMoveAFC) January 18, 2020

Mustafi filling in for Sokratis Papastathopoulos https://t.co/hMDVH3VKHi — (@ClassenalAFC) January 18, 2020

Mustafi has been class — ᵂᵒᶻ ⚪️ (@WozAfc) January 18, 2020

Mustafi CANNOT play another game for this club, he’s a f*cking moron #AFC — The Black Ryan Reynolds (@Im_Antz) January 18, 2020

Well at least mustafi and xhaka had an absolute cracker today plus Martinelli scored so I'm happy — JR (@Jam_AFC) January 18, 2020

Knew it was coming as soon as Mustafi started shouting a minute before that goal — Arsenal fan (@AFC_AaronRamsey) January 18, 2020

Mustafi should never play for my club again — ✮ (@OLISPAZZO) January 18, 2020

Unpopular opinion but Mustafi played well today‍♂️ — Real Talk Arsenal (@RealTalkAFC) January 18, 2020

GET MUSTAFI OUT OF MY CLUB IMMEDIATELY — cinnamon girl (@itszeebih) January 18, 2020

This afternoon sort of epitomised Mustafi's Arsenal career.

He has never been a popular figure among the Gunners faithful but, by the same token, he is perhaps not as calamitous as some fans would have you believe.

Was it a top-of-the-range display, the like of which Virgil van Dijk been posting for Liverpool over the past two years? No, but it was a relatively decent showing and time will tell whether he can build on it amid speculation that he could leave the club before the transfer window shuts.