'Get out of my club': Some Arsenal fans tear into 27-year-old

Arsenal players Shkodran Mustafi (L), Mesut Ozil (C) and Gabriel Martinelli (R) protest their innocence after referee Andre Marriner awarded a penalty against them during the Carabao Cup...
Shkodran Mustafi had a mixed game for Arsenal today.

Shkodran Mustafi of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Crystal Palace at Emirates Stadium on April 21, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

Arsenal fans on Twitter seemingly aren't sure what to make of Shkodran Mustafi's performance today.

The Gunners were denied a second Premier League win under Mikel Arteta when Sheffield United equalised on 83 minutes to leave the Emirates Stadium with a 1-1 draw.

Mustafi, a £35 million signing by Arsenal in 2016, had a pretty uncomfortable first 10 minutes.

The Germany international started ahead of the ill Sokratis Papastathopoulos and partnered David Luiz in central defence.

 

But despite a shaky start to the game, Mustafi appeared to grow in confidence as the game aged.

But some fans of the North London club have offered very differing opinions on their view of his display.

This afternoon sort of epitomised Mustafi's Arsenal career.

He has never been a popular figure among the Gunners faithful but, by the same token, he is perhaps not as calamitous as some fans would have you believe.

Was it a top-of-the-range display, the like of which Virgil van Dijk been posting for Liverpool over the past two years? No, but it was a relatively decent showing and time will tell whether he can build on it amid speculation that he could leave the club before the transfer window shuts.

Shkodran Mustafi of Arsenal reacts during the Premier League match between Arsenal and West Ham United at the Emirates Stadium on April 5, 2017 in London, England.

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

