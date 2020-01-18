Quick links

'Absolutely shocking': Some Rangers fans slate player's 'dreadful' display last night

Giuseppe Labellarte
Jordan Jones of Rangers in action during the Pre-Season Friendly between Rangers FC and Blackburn Rovers at Ibrox Stadium on July 21, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Giuseppe Labellarte Profile
Giuseppe Labellarte

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Steven Gerrard's Glasgow Rangers got the job done last night but Ibrox winger Jordan Jones' display received flak by a number of Bears.

Jordan Jones of Rangers is seen in action during the pre season friendly match between Rangers and Oxford United at Ibrox Stadium on July 07, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

A number of Glasgow Rangers fans have been commenting on Friday night's performance by Steven Gerrard's side in the Scottish Cup and Ibrox winger Jordan Jones found himself under some criticism.

The 25-year-old, who has missed the majority of the season due to injury or illness, was drafted into the Rangers starting XI for the fourth round trip to League One side Stranraer, where it was hoped he'd be able to do plenty of damage against a lower-league defence.

It didn't quite work out that way, however, as Jones offered very little for most of the game, and was eventually hauled off by Gerrard just after the hour, Brandon Barker taking his place.

Admittedly, most of the Rangers players appeared quite rusty as the team laboured to a 2-0 victory, and even though it's a simple case of job done and avoiding a giant killing, there was a lot of flak aimed Jones' way.

Here is some of the social media reaction from the Bears:

Jones moved to Rangers, his boyhood club, in the summer of 2019, but has spent much of his time so far at Ibrox on the sidelines following a knee injury in September in a clash with Celtic full-back Moritz Bauer, which saw the former red-carded in injury time.

Jordan Jones of Rangers walks from the pitch after being sent off late in the second half during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Celtic at Ibrox Stadium on September 1,...

