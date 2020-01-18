'Absolutely shocking': Some Rangers fans slate player's 'dreadful' display last night

Steven Gerrard's Glasgow Rangers got the job done last night but Ibrox winger Jordan Jones' display received flak by a number of Bears.

A number of Glasgow Rangers fans have been commenting on Friday night's performance by Steven Gerrard's side in the Scottish Cup and Ibrox winger Jordan Jones found himself under some criticism.

The 25-year-old, who has missed the majority of the season due to injury or illness, was drafted into the Rangers starting XI for the fourth round trip to League One side Stranraer, where it was hoped he'd be able to do plenty of damage against a lower-league defence.

It didn't quite work out that way, however, as Jones offered very little for most of the game, and was eventually hauled off by Gerrard just after the hour, Brandon Barker taking his place.

Admittedly, most of the Rangers players appeared quite rusty as the team laboured to a 2-0 victory, and even though it's a simple case of job done and avoiding a giant killing, there was a lot of flak aimed Jones' way.

Here is some of the social media reaction from the Bears:

I know wingers blow hot and cold but that was a baltic performance from Jordan Jones, when he should be busting a gut to prove his worth to the squad. — Every other Saturday (@CF3Loyal) 17 January 2020

How did Jones do? — Mitchell Emmerson (@MitchellEmmers2) 17 January 2020

Didn't offer anything really, looked rusty and didn't do well against a team with everyone behind the ball. — Dom (@DomKJ) 17 January 2020

Jones was disappointing tonight needs more games — PaulHallyburton (@ha11y6) 17 January 2020

Meh replacing Meh — Scott (@SilverFox_1872) 17 January 2020

Is Jordan Jones actually playing here? Gash. — FollowFollowGru (@FollowFollowGru) 17 January 2020

Hopefully this opens Gerrards eyes to maybe a reinforcement to strengthen the bench — Blair Mulgrew (@MulgrewBlair) 17 January 2020

I'm a Jordan Jones fan but after watching him tonight he was absolutely shocking, — John Graham (@johngraham59) 17 January 2020

He was dreadful. As was Barker and Ojo when they came on



There’s a player in jones. Needs game time for sharpness.



Barker and Ojo tho are just not upto it I’m afraid — RyanClarkKent 1872 (@1872Rck) 17 January 2020

Jones moved to Rangers, his boyhood club, in the summer of 2019, but has spent much of his time so far at Ibrox on the sidelines following a knee injury in September in a clash with Celtic full-back Moritz Bauer, which saw the former red-carded in injury time.