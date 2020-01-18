Quick links

Liverpool

Manchester City

Premier League

Gary Lineker sends message about Liverpool in aftermath of Man City's draw

Giuseppe Labellarte
Gary Lineker attends the World Premiere of 'Make Us Dream' at The Curzon Soho on November 14, 2018 in London, England.
Giuseppe Labellarte Profile
Giuseppe Labellarte

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool are now 13 points clear at the top of the Premier League table - with two games in hand.

Gary Lineker attends the World Premiere of 'Make Us Dream' at The Curzon Soho on November 14, 2018 in London, England.

BBC Sport pundit Gary Lineker has taken to Twitter with a message about Liverpool in the aftermath of Manchester City dropping yet more points in the Premier League title race.

Jurgen Klopp's charges were already boasting a sizeable lead at the summit even before Pep Guardiola's charges took to the Etihad Stadium pitch to face Crystal Palace.

With Liverpool not in action until Sunday, when they welcome Manchester United to Anfield, the Reds would likely have had an eye on proceedings at M11.

 

 

Everton loanee Cenk Tosun gave the Eagles a first-half lead and, even though Sergio Aguero netted twice late on, a 90th-minute Fernandinho own goal meant two more points dropped by the Citizens.

Lineker noted how Liverpool’s lead at the top of the Premier League table is now 13 points with two games in hand, and gave the following verdict:

Klopp has put together a superb team which is edging closer to the one trophy Liverpool fans would have wanted more than any other, given 30 years since they won their last title.

And as the reigning European and world champions, who remain in the hunt for three trophies, it certainly looks like Liverpool are back on their rightful perch.

Jurgen Klopp, Manager of Liverpool looks on during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Arsenal at Anfield on August 27, 2017 in Liverpool, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for MANCHESTER CITY team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch