Gary Lineker sends message about Liverpool in aftermath of Man City's draw

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool are now 13 points clear at the top of the Premier League table - with two games in hand.

BBC Sport pundit Gary Lineker has taken to Twitter with a message about Liverpool in the aftermath of Manchester City dropping yet more points in the Premier League title race.

Jurgen Klopp's charges were already boasting a sizeable lead at the summit even before Pep Guardiola's charges took to the Etihad Stadium pitch to face Crystal Palace.

With Liverpool not in action until Sunday, when they welcome Manchester United to Anfield, the Reds would likely have had an eye on proceedings at M11.

Everton loanee Cenk Tosun gave the Eagles a first-half lead and, even though Sergio Aguero netted twice late on, a 90th-minute Fernandinho own goal meant two more points dropped by the Citizens.

Lineker noted how Liverpool’s lead at the top of the Premier League table is now 13 points with two games in hand, and gave the following verdict:

Liverpool’s lead is now 13 points with 2 games in hand. They’re walking alone to the earliest title victory in history. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) January 18, 2020

Klopp has put together a superb team which is edging closer to the one trophy Liverpool fans would have wanted more than any other, given 30 years since they won their last title.

And as the reigning European and world champions, who remain in the hunt for three trophies, it certainly looks like Liverpool are back on their rightful perch.