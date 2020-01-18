Davie Hay suggests fan favourite could quit Celtic after £3.5m deal

The Celtic hitman has been barely used by Neil Lennon this season.

Davie Hay has written in The Glasgow Evening Times that he can see Leigh Griffiths quitting Celtic this month.

Hoops boss Neil Lennon has just brought a certain Patryk Klimala to Parkhead in a £3.5 million deal [RTE].

Subscribe

As a striker, the 21-year-old's arrival could impact Griffiths's playing time in a negative way.

Considering how much Celtic spent on him, it might indicate that Klimala will be Odsonne Edouard's understudy up front.

And the Bhoys legend Hay believes that the deal could make Griffiths want to look for a new club.

He wrote in The GET: "There is a possibility that the arrival of Patryk Klimala at Celtic may mean that Leigh Griffiths and Vakoun Issouf Bayo – or perhaps both – will look to get out of the club and get some games this month.

"Leigh has only played bit-parts here and there since he has come back into the first-team picture at Celtic, and hasn’t been used as much as maybe he would have wanted or the fans may have wanted."

A combination of personal and fitness issues have caused Griffiths to fall down the pecking order in a big way at Celtic over the past 13 months.

This season, the 29-year-old marksman has only managed 525 minutes of football across all competitions - the equivalent of less than six full games.

It's not enough for a player who scored 40 goals during the 2015-16 campaign, cementing him as a firm fan favourite in Glasgow, and Hay is definitely right in saying that Klimala's arrival could be a bad thing for the Scot.