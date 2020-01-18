Confirmed Watford v Tottenham lineups: Lo Celso starts, Fernandes on the bench

Watford host Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League this afternoon.

Watford starting XI: Foster; Mariappa, Cathcart, Dawson, Masina; Chalobah, Capoue; Sarr, Doucoure, Deulofeu; Deeney.

Watford substitutes: Gomes, Gray, Quina, Holebas, Kabasele, Pussetto, Pereyra.

Tottenham Hotspur starting XI: Gazzaniga; Aurier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Tanganga; Winks, Lo Celso; Lamela, Alli, Son; Moura.

Tottenham Hotspur substitutes: Vorm, Sanchez, Dier, Skipp, Fernandes, Sessegnon, Eriksen.

Watford go into the game in great form under Nigel Pearson, and unsurprisingly make no changes from the starting XI that beat Bournemouth last weekend.

Ben Foster starts in goal, operating behind a back four of Adrian Mariappa, Craig Cathcart, Craig Dawson and Adam Masina.

Nathaniel Chalobah partners Etienne Capoue in the heart of midfield, with Ismaila Sarr, Abdoulaye Doucoure and Gerard Deulofeu supporting Troy Deeney.

New signing Ignacio Pussetto is on the bench, alongside Heurelho Gomes, Andre Gray, Domingos Quina, Jose Holebas, Christian Kabasele and Roberto Pereyra.

Meanwhile, Spurs start with Paulo Gazzaniga in goal, and a back four of Serge Aurier, Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen and Japhet Tanganga ahead of the Argentinian.

Giovani Lo Celso comes into the side to partner Harry Winks in midfield, with Erik Lamela and Son Heung-min out wide, whilst Dele Alli will support Lucas Moura up top.

Gedson Fernandes is on the bench after sealing his move to North London, and joins Michel Vorm, Davinson Sanchez, Eric Dier, Oliver Skipp, Ryan Sessegnon and Christian Eriksen as substitutes.