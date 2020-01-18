Confirmed QPR v Leeds lineups: Hernandez starts, Jack Clarke on the bench

Leeds United travel to take on Queens Park Rangers this afternoon...

Queens Park Rangers starting XI: Kelly; Kane, Hall, Masterson, Wallace; Cameron, Amos; Chair, Eze, Osayi-Samuel; Wells.

Queens Park Rangers substitutes: Barnes, Pugh, Scowen, Ball, Manning, Leistner, Clarke.

Leeds United starting XI: Casilla; Ayling, White, Cooper, Dallas; Phillips, Klich, Hernandez; Harrison, Costa, Bamford.

Leeds United substitutes: Meslier, Casey, Alioski, Struijk, McCalmont, Shackleton, Stevens.

Queens Park Rangers go with Liam Kelly between the sticks, and he'll operate behind a back four of Todd Kane, Grant Hall, Conor Masterson and Lee Wallace.

Geoff Cameron partners Luke Amons in midfield, with Ilias Chair, Eberechi Eze and Bright Osayi-Samuel supporting Nakhi Wells up top.

There is no Jordan Hugill today, so the R's bench features Dillon Barnes, Marc Pugh, Josh Scowen, Dominic Ball, Ryan Manning, Toni Leistner and new signing Jack Clarke – formerly of Leeds United.

The Whites start with Kiko Casilla in goal, with Luke Ayling, Ben White, Liam Cooper and Stuart Dallas forming the back four today.

Kalvin Phillips and Mateusz Klich are joined in midfield by Pablo Hernandez, with Jack Harrison and Helder Costa wide of Patrick Bamford in attack.

Ezgjan Alioski is the only real senior name on the bench, as he's joined by Illan Meslier, Oliver Casey, Pascal Struijk, Alfie McCalmont, Jamie Shackleton and Jordan Stevens.