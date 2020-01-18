Quick links

'Brilliant': BBC pundit hails £2m Tottenham star

The Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper saved a penalty at Watford this afternoon.

Paulo Gazzaniga was one of the few heroes for Tottenham Hotspur today.

Spurs and Watford played out a pretty dismal 0-0 draw at Vicarage Road in a game where very few players on both sides emerged with much credit.

But the Tottenham goalkeeper was probably his side's stand-out performer.

With 20 minutes to go, referee Michael Oliver awarded the hosts a penalty but Gazzaniga denied Troy Deeney from 12 yards.

 

And here's how legendary goalkeeper Mark Schwarzer reacted on BBC Radio 5 Live: "Brilliant goalkeeping - great save.

"Goalkeeper's picked the right way and it's a good height for him, of course, however you have got to go the right way and stay on your feet for as long as possible and Gazzaniga pulls off a very vital save for Tottenham."

Gazzaniga has had a mixed time in Spurs' first XI following Hugo Lloris's injury in October.

The Argentine stopper has had some cracking games but, by the same token, he's also had some shockers.

The 27-year-old, a £2 million signing in 2017 [The Sun], might not have long left as Jose Mourinho's first-choice keeper by virtue of the fact that Lloris is back in full training.

But he certainly sent his team-mate a message with that penalty save - he won't be giving up the gloves without a fight.

