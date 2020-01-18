'Big time charlie': Tottenham star slammed after another 'stinker'

Dele Alli struggled for Tottenham Hotspur this afternoon.

It looks like Dele Alli's honeymoon period is over under new Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho.

The England international looked reborn after Mourinho originally took over from Mauricio Pochettino a couple of months ago.

But his form has rapidly declined in recent weeks and his performance for Tottenham in the trip to Watford today won't have done his confidence much good.

Not only was Alli wasteful and sluggish in possession, but he missed one or two great chances to give Spurs the lead when the score was 0-0.

This was the latest in a series of disappointing displays from the 23-year-old.

And here's how fans of the North London club reacted to his performance on Twitter:

Alli is awful — SpursLife (@SpursLife2) January 18, 2020

About time Dele has been crap for weeks now — LangerDan (@irishyiddo13) January 18, 2020

@SpursOfficial Good decision to take Dele Alli off. He is the most overrated player around at the moment. Slow, casual, out of form. But who do we bring on? Someone who can't wait to leave Spurs! Sums it up atm #WATTOT #THFC #COYS — WelshBoro (@SeanG_COYS) January 18, 2020

Lamela and Alli are giving away the ball too many times, Tanganga doesn't look comfortable on the left #THFC #COYS — Gedson gets Spursy (@thabomariri) January 18, 2020

There are actually people out there that think Dele Alli is better than James Maddison — SissokoSZN (@KingMoussaCOYS) January 18, 2020

Get off the pitch Dele Alli another woeful display from an overrated big time Charlie #thfc — Moaning Spurs (@TheProLounge) January 18, 2020

Ok, I've had enough of Dele Alli. — Patrick (@PatrickyTHFC) January 18, 2020

Alli is awful we're better without him — AB93 (@AB00617987) January 18, 2020

Dele Alli passes to the opposition for a living another embarrassing 45 mins from Mr flick #thfc — Moaning Spurs (@TheProLounge) January 18, 2020

Tell me 2 things Dele has done that have helped us — H ✋ (@H10Spurs) January 18, 2020

Alli is undeniably a quality player but he needs his form back - and fast.

The good news is that Tottenham boss Mourinho clearly has a lot of faith in him, evident by his decision to start him again despite a questionable display against Liverpool last week.

Alli looked disappointing to be substituted this afternoon and that's another positive sign, considering that it shows that he clearly cares.

It wouldn't be a huge surprise if his form improved in a big way over the coming weeks.