Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

'Big time charlie': Tottenham star slammed after another 'stinker'

Shane Callaghan
Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold clears from Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool at the Tottenham Hotspur...
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Dele Alli struggled for Tottenham Hotspur this afternoon.

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold clears from Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool at the Tottenham Hotspur...

It looks like Dele Alli's honeymoon period is over under new Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho.

The England international looked reborn after Mourinho originally took over from Mauricio Pochettino a couple of months ago.

But his form has rapidly declined in recent weeks and his performance for Tottenham in the trip to Watford today won't have done his confidence much good.

Not only was Alli wasteful and sluggish in possession, but he missed one or two great chances to give Spurs the lead when the score was 0-0.

 

This was the latest in a series of disappointing displays from the 23-year-old.

And here's how fans of the North London club reacted to his performance on Twitter:

Alli is undeniably a quality player but he needs his form back - and fast.

The good news is that Tottenham boss Mourinho clearly has a lot of faith in him, evident by his decision to start him again despite a questionable display against Liverpool last week.

Alli looked disappointing to be substituted this afternoon and that's another positive sign, considering that it shows that he clearly cares.

It wouldn't be a huge surprise if his form improved in a big way over the coming weeks.

Max Aarons of Norwich City and Dele Alli of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Norwich City and Tottenham Hotspur at Carrow Road on December 28, 2019 in Norwich,...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch