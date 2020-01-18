'I've been impressed': Martin Keown blown away by 'lethal' Arsenal player

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal were in Premier League action at the Emirates Stadium this weekend as the Gunners prodigy Gabriel Martinelli got on the scoresheet.

Arsenal legend Martin Keown has spoken highly of Gabriel Martinelli's display in the Gunners' Premier League clash today, also praising the build-up to his goal as "mesmerising".

The 18-year-old's fine start to life at the Emirates Stadium continues as he scored a fine poacher's goal against Sheffield United in North London to put Mikel Arteta's charges ahead at the break.

Martinelli's work-rate was impressive throughout the game against the high-flying newcomers, and had several decent opportunities to get on the scoresheet, which all bodes well for his future at the club.

Keown, on BBC Sport commentary duties, raved about the Brazilian's movement from out wide as he finished off a fine team move, staying onside as he pinged home Bukayo Saka's pinpoint cross to centre.

"Essentially he's a striker but I've been impressed with his movement from out wide," Keown said at half time (BBC Sport, 18/1, 15:56). "It's a different position for him and for Sheffield United's three at the back he's been hard to track. It really is mesmerising, the Arsenal move."

Keown later added: "It won't be long before Martinelli will be chosen for the Brazilian squad. He is lethal in front of goal. So far under Arteta, so good."

The teenager's goal unfortunately wasn't the winner, as John Fleck struck back late on for the Blades for a 1-1 draw and a share of the spoils, but with such a talented youngster at Arteta's service, it's certainly a bright spark for the Gunners setup and fanbase.

Martinelli, a £6million signing from Brazilian side Ituano last summer, has notched up a thoroughly impressive nine goals and three assists in 20 Arsenal appearances this season (Transfermarkt).