'Absolute superstar': Teenage Liverpool player praised after home debut

Rhian Brewster of Liverpool during the Pre-Season Friendly match between Tranmere Rovers and Liverpool at Prenton Park on July 11, 2019 in Birkenhead, England.
The Liverpool-owned hitman scored on his home debut for his loan club.

Rhian Brewster of Swansea City during the Sky Bet Championship match between Cardiff City and Swansea City at Cardiff City Stadium on January 12, 2020 in Cardiff, Wales.

Liverpool's Rhian Brewster hasn't taken long finding his feet in the Championship.

The Reds loaned the 19-year-old gem to Swansea City earlier this month and the young hitman has just bagged his first goal for the club.

Brewster, who came through Liverpool's academy, equalised for Swansea in this afternoon's 2-1 win at home to Wigan Athletic.

He latched on to a defence-splitting pass from Conor Gallagher before a cool first-time finish sent the home support wild.

 

The youngster is one of the most exciting players to come through the Melwood club's ranks in recent years.

And here's how Swansea fans reacted to him scoring on his home debut:

The long-term goal for Brewster will be to start regularly in Liverpool's first XI.

Thing is, Roberto Firmino isn't going to be displaced easily and, with Divock Origi also on the books, a short-term loan made perfect sense for Brewster.

He'll be hoping that a goal-laden six months in the Championship can prepare him for a better second season on Merseyside under Jurgen Klopp.

Rhian Brewster of Swansea City has a shot during the Sky Bet Championship match between Cardiff City and Swansea City at the Cardiff City Stadium on January 12, 2020 in Cardiff, Wales.

