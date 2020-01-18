'Absolute superstar': Teenage Liverpool player praised after home debut

The Liverpool-owned hitman scored on his home debut for his loan club.

Liverpool's Rhian Brewster hasn't taken long finding his feet in the Championship.

The Reds loaned the 19-year-old gem to Swansea City earlier this month and the young hitman has just bagged his first goal for the club.

Brewster, who came through Liverpool's academy, equalised for Swansea in this afternoon's 2-1 win at home to Wigan Athletic.

He latched on to a defence-splitting pass from Conor Gallagher before a cool first-time finish sent the home support wild.

The youngster is one of the most exciting players to come through the Melwood club's ranks in recent years.

And here's how Swansea fans reacted to him scoring on his home debut:

Buzzing. Good performance. Brewster is the goat. GET IN BOYS — James (@James__SCFC) January 18, 2020

What a home debut @RhianBrewster9 and great to see your sister having a photo with Cybil the Swan , absolute super star in the making — Steve Tanner (@tannertimebomb) January 18, 2020

RHIAN BREWSTER BAGGED HIS 1ST GOAL!!



YOUNG GEM @RhianBrewster9 — FUTURE (@BeardedCalii) January 18, 2020

Brewster, Ayew and Naughton superb for me today. 3 very important points and the push for the playoffs continue #swans — Dickie (@dickiebow81) January 18, 2020

We made that harder than it needed to be but 3 points is 3 points. Brewster excellent. #Swans — G (@19g86) January 18, 2020

Great finish from Brewster from Gallagher pass we need to move the ball quicker though, still look short of pace out wide & Wigan have played some good football to be fair #swans — Simon Williams (@sw37ans) January 18, 2020

Brewster finding his feet, and the net! #Swans — Adam Sellick (@SellMachine) January 18, 2020

A class win that. Wasn’t the prettiest but some quality performances in there. Gallagher looks like the player the midfield has missed and Brewster with a class finish. Let’s hope we can carry this form on, what a good win that was! #Swans. — Rhys (@SCFC_Rhys) January 18, 2020

rhian brewster is the best striker in the championship and you cannot change my mind 1-1 baby premier league here we come — Jack Davies (@JackDaviesSCFC) January 18, 2020

The long-term goal for Brewster will be to start regularly in Liverpool's first XI.

Thing is, Roberto Firmino isn't going to be displaced easily and, with Divock Origi also on the books, a short-term loan made perfect sense for Brewster.

He'll be hoping that a goal-laden six months in the Championship can prepare him for a better second season on Merseyside under Jurgen Klopp.