Young West Brom player on trial at Huddersfield, played 90 minutes on Thursday

Is Kevin Healy about to swap West Bromwich Albion for Huddersfield Town?

The West Bromwich Albion defender Kevin Healy played for Huddersfield Town's Elite Development Team on Thursday.

The Huddersfield academy Twitter account confirmed ahead of their game against Rochdale that Healy would be appearing as a trialist.

Today’s team includes trialist Kevin Healy; a centre back from West Bromwich Albion.#htafc #YoungTerriers https://t.co/ZGBPRBpZPF — HTAFC Academy (@htafcacademy) January 16, 2020

And the 19-year-old Irishman played the full 90 minutes for the Terriers, who were 4-1 winners courtesy of goals from Kian Harratt (2), Micah Obiero and Romoney Crichlow-Noble.

Healy continues to list himself as a West Brom player on his own Twitter account.

But it is likely that his future lies away from the Hawthorns.

Though, whether or not it will be as a Huddersfield player remains to be seen.

Healy, a left-footed centre-back, moved to West Brom from Dublin-based Belvedere FC in 2016 and has progressed from the Baggies' Under-18 side through to the U23s.

It is not uncommon for players leaving their clubs to audition elsewhere at this time of year.

Indeed, Harratt, Obiero and Chrichlow-Noble each signed for Huddersfield after successful trial spells.

West Brom fans - what sort of player would Huddersfield be getting in Healy?