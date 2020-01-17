Quick links

Young West Brom player on trial at Huddersfield, played 90 minutes on Thursday

General view inside the stadium ahead of the Premier League match between Huddersfield Town and Tottenham Hotspur at John Smith's Stadium on September 29, 2018 in Huddersfield, United...
Kevin Healy of West Bromwich Albion during the Premier League 2 match between West Bromwich Albion and Manchester United at The Hawthorns on November 23, 2018 in West Bromwich, England.

The West Bromwich Albion defender Kevin Healy played for Huddersfield Town's Elite Development Team on Thursday.

The Huddersfield academy Twitter account confirmed ahead of their game against Rochdale that Healy would be appearing as a trialist.

And the 19-year-old Irishman played the full 90 minutes for the Terriers, who were 4-1 winners courtesy of goals from Kian Harratt (2), Micah Obiero and Romoney Crichlow-Noble.

Healy continues to list himself as a West Brom player on his own Twitter account.

 

But it is likely that his future lies away from the Hawthorns.

Though, whether or not it will be as a Huddersfield player remains to be seen.

Healy, a left-footed centre-back, moved to West Brom from Dublin-based Belvedere FC in 2016 and has progressed from the Baggies' Under-18 side through to the U23s.

Kian Harratt of Huddersfield Town during the Sky Bet Championship match between Huddersfield Town and Stoke City at John Smith's Stadium on January 01, 2020 in Huddersfield, England.

It is not uncommon for players leaving their clubs to audition elsewhere at this time of year.

Indeed, Harratt, Obiero and Chrichlow-Noble each signed for Huddersfield after successful trial spells.

West Brom fans - what sort of player would Huddersfield be getting in Healy?

