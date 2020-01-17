Quick links

‘Winner for all parties’: Some Leeds United fans react to £18.5m player rumour

Nigel Pearson, Manager of Watford embraces Andre Gray of Watford following the Premier League match between Sheffield United and Watford FC at Bramall Lane on December 26, 2019 in...
Leeds United are reportedly interested in Andre Grey of Watford.

Andre Gray of Watford during the Premier League match between Sheffield United and Watford FC at Bramall Lane on December 26, 2019 in Sheffield, United Kingdom.

Leeds United fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation linking the club with a move for Watford striker Andre Gray.

According to The London Evening Standard, Championship club Leeds are interested in signing Gray from Premier League outfit Watford in the January transfer window.

Leeds fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation regarding the 28-year-old striker.

Below are some of the best comments:

 

Watford spell

Gray joined Watford from Burnley in the summer of 2017 for a transfer fee reported by BBC Sport to be worth £18.5 million.

According to WhoScored, the striker has made seven starts and 11 substitute appearances in the league for the Hornets so far this season, scoring two goals in the process.

During the 2018-19 campaign, Gary made 13 starts and 16 substitute appearances in the league for Watford, scoring seven goals and providing two assists in the process, while back in 2017-18, the 28-year-old made 16 starts and 15 substitute appearances in the Premier League for the Hornets, scoring five goals and providing two assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

Nigel Pearson the manager

