‘Winner for all parties’: Some Leeds United fans react to £18.5m player rumour

Leeds United are reportedly interested in Andre Grey of Watford.

Leeds United fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation linking the club with a move for Watford striker Andre Gray.

According to The London Evening Standard, Championship club Leeds are interested in signing Gray from Premier League outfit Watford in the January transfer window.

Leeds fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation regarding the 28-year-old striker.

Below are some of the best comments:

Its not going to be Adams, it definitely wont be Andre Gray... Why not go for Lyle Taylor? #lufc — CG LUFC (@LufcCg) January 16, 2020

If we get any one of Jarrod Bowen, Che Adams or Andre Gray, I will be more than happy with the window (along with this Poveda) and will start to believe that this is the season and we are going all out! They would add genuine quality and firepower upfront that we lack! #lufc — James Courtney (@jcourts1991) January 16, 2020

Andre gray is on £75k per week. If that’s the caliber we need that’s the price we’ll pay — :S (@FlipLufc) January 15, 2020

Chuck a 1mil loan fee in there we’ve got a top player for less than 2.5mil. — TSSALUFC (@TSSALUFC) January 15, 2020

Can see Andre Gray happening - don’t see wages as the issue, infact I see that as the main reason Watford would love to do a deal ... just need to agree wage split for initial loan and a potential obligation to buy I imagine. Winner for all parties. #LUFC — Jordan (@JordanALAW) January 16, 2020

Andre gray pleeeeeease @LUFC @andrearadri let's see if our @LUFC family would like this to happen.



So guys if you would like to see Andre gray @LUFC you know what to do — jordan wilkinson (@JordanLUFCwilko) January 16, 2020

Watford spell

Gray joined Watford from Burnley in the summer of 2017 for a transfer fee reported by BBC Sport to be worth £18.5 million.

According to WhoScored, the striker has made seven starts and 11 substitute appearances in the league for the Hornets so far this season, scoring two goals in the process.

During the 2018-19 campaign, Gary made 13 starts and 16 substitute appearances in the league for Watford, scoring seven goals and providing two assists in the process, while back in 2017-18, the 28-year-old made 16 starts and 15 substitute appearances in the Premier League for the Hornets, scoring five goals and providing two assists in the process, according to WhoScored.