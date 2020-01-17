Will Dragon Ball Z Kakarot be on Nintendo Switch? History suggests yes!

The official answer for whether Dragon Ball Z Kakarot will land on Switch is bad, but history suggests that Nintendo gamers should remain optimistic.

Dragon Ball Z Kakarot is finally available to play and the reviews so far have been divisive with people enjoying the exploration, quality presentation and fan service but not the controls. While the game has its fair share of both pros and cons, Nintendo Switch gamers are the most affected as they are unable to relive the anime series in video game form due to it only being available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.

As mentioned by PushSquare, the reviews for Dragon Ball Z Kakarot have been largely positive while admittedly unfinished. This is because outlets received review copies later than expected, but the published (p)reviews are still worth digesting as opposing pieces from the likes of Polygon and Kotaku can help you make more of an educated judgement as to whether or not the Bandai Namco Entertainment title will satisfy your gaming habits and interests.

Unfortunately, this doesn't apply for Nintendo Switch gamers as the video game adaptation isn't available on the system as of now.

DRAGON BALL Z KAKAROT: How to fix the Fatal Error bug

Will Dragon Ball Z Kakarot be on Nintendo Switch?

Dragon Ball Z Kakarot is not available on Nintendo Switch as it's only on PS4, Xbox One and PC.

Everyone knew of this heading into the game's release date yesterday, but Nintendo Switch loyalists probably want to know if it'll ever arrive on their platform of choice.

Unfortunately, it's currently impossible to say yes to this question as Bandai Namco Entertainment haven't shared any plans for releasing the game on Switch.

With that being said, the hypothetical move isn't impossible as PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC titles such as Alien Isolation have recently landed on the handheld system.

In regard to Dragon Ball Z specifically, titles such as FighterZ have also landed on the Nintendo Switch after the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. In this instance, the fighting game was released on January 26th, 2018 and then in September of the same year for Nintendo gamers.

Another instance includes Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 which launched on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC back in October 2016 and then September 2017 for the always late to the party Switch.

Seeing as there are multiple Dragon Ball Z titles available on the platform, it'd be weird if Kakarot didn't follow the footsteps of its ancestors by eventually becoming available on Switch.

Again, there's nothing official to report about it happening, but history does suggest that Nintendo fans should remain optimistic.

TROLLING AT ITS FINEST: Nintendo angers fans with Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC character

Dragon Ball Z Kakarot released for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC on January 17th, 2020.