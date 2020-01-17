Why does Gregory Porter always wear a hat? Catch him on his 2020 UK tour!

Some fans are still curious about the sensational singer's wardrobe.

It isn't the first time people have asked why Gregory Porter always wears a hat.

Lucky for us, it looks like 2020 is going to be a big year for the beloved singer-songwriter! He recently unveiled the music video for his new single 'Revival', which released on Thursday, January 16th.

It's a terrific track, and it's certainly got us in the mood for his announcement of UK tour dates, which according to the Express are as follows:

May 5th – Cheltenham Jazz Festival

May 9th – Manchester Arena

May 10th – Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

May 11th – Leeds First Direct Arena

May 13th – Glasgow SEC Hydro

May 14th – Newcastle Utilita Arena

May 16th – Birmingham Resorts World Arena

May 17th – Hull Bonus Arena

May 19th to 23rd– London Royal Albert Hall

May 25th – Bournemouth International Centre

May 26th – Brighton Centre

The source also confirms that he has a new album on the way too, called All Rise. However, with the record arises a familiar question...

Gregory Porter performs onstage at Cheltenham Jazz Festival 2019 on May 4, 2019 in Cheltenham, England.

Gregory Porter fans take to Twitter

For many years now, fans have expressed their confusion as to why Gregory is so very rarely seen without his trademark hat.

Check out a selection of tweets below:

When you don’t know why Gregory Porter wears a hat & scarf all the time #saturdaykitchen pic.twitter.com/ieAM0qrHoD — Estella Joyce (@LelJoyce) December 2, 2017

Genuine question. Why does Gregory Porter always wear that hat thing? #scd — Jill Mansell ✨✨ (@JillMansell) September 5, 2015

I'm curious as to why Gregory porter always wears that hat and scarf or whatever it is. Is it a religious thing? Just curious — DJ Kickflip (@callme919) September 2, 2017

This is not sarcastic.. I'm just not sure why Gregory Porter wears the hat? Just wondering. But he's a lovely singer #Strictly — Michelle P (@snowangelmrsp) October 15, 2017

Why does Gregory Porter always wear a hat?

As highlighted by Smooth Radio, an interviewer for Jazz Weekly once asked him: "What's with the weird and wonderful hat?"

Gregory replied: "I've had some surgery on my skin, so this has been my look for a little while and will continue to be for a while longer. People recognise me by it now. It is what it is."

The same source also includes that he calls the flat cap - which is a Kangol Summer Spitfire with additional strap - his “jazz hat".

Well, that certainly explains it! We've all got that one item of clothing that we've wholeheartedly embraced like no other.

More on that iconic hat...

Obviously, that isn't the only time the hat has been brought up in conversation.

It really is his look now - we'd miss it if he were to ditch it completely! Then again, we really don't think he'll be parting ways with it anytime soon. In conversation with The Independent, he opened up more about it: “I get recognised for the hat in airports. In the UK, they know me quite well but they don’t give me a free pass, I get fully checked and secured."

He continued: "There has been a time or two when I have been asked to sing to let them know it’s really me. When a person in uniform asks you to do something you are conditioned to do it."

If we ever saw that hat on the horizon, we'd definitely be inclined to be on the lookout for Gregory too!

