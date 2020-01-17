Who is Anna Sawai? Giri/Haji star's age, Instagram and previous roles!

The actress already has something huge planned for fans.

Giri/Haji boasts a phenomenal cast, but let's spotlight rising star Anna Sawai!

Few shows in recent memory have felt quite so fresh as this one.

Many will have been familiar with the work of Joe Barton prior to Giri/Haji, as he'd already proven himself a talent in the realm of TV with 2015's Humans. However, his latest offering was arguably far more ambitious, boasting a narrative which spans the globe from London to Tokyo.

In the central role of Kenzo Mori, a charismatic Tokyo detective, we have the great Takehiro Hira (Sekigahara). Kenzo's world is shaken when he discovers that a yakuza boss' nephew has been killed over in the UK and that his thought-to-be-deceased brother may be involved. Confused and compelled, he makes his way to London to dive headfirst into a complex case involving gangsters, officials and beyond.

Anna Sawai stars in Giri/Haji

It's genuinely a one-of-a-kind show.

So, it's hardly surprising that so many exceptional performers were keen to jump aboard the project. One of these was Anna Sawai, who tackled the role of Eiko in a range of episodes.

The character is Fukuhara’s (played by Masahiro Motoki) daughter.

Anna does a sensational job, engaging us in her very complicated relationship with Yuto (Yôsuke Kubozuka). So, where have we seen the 27-year-old New Zealand-born actress before?

Anna Sawai: Movies & TV

According to IMDb, Anna first appeared on screens in the 2007 TV series Ai no uta! (she played Natsu).

Her next role came in the 2009 film Ninja Assassin as Teenage Kiriko. Directed by James McTeigue, the high-octane action-thriller centres upon a young ninja who clashes with others from the orphanage which raised him after he decides to leave.

Although it wasn't embraced by critics, it was quite a hit with general audiences, of which, surprisingly, wouldn't see Anna on screens again until Giri/Haji! Then again, her screen absence is accounted for, considering she launched her career as a singer in 2013 with the J-Pop group FAKY.

After her appearance in Giri/Haji, we're glad to see that she's landed a role in the forthcoming blockbuster sequel, Fast & Furious 9, directed by Justin Lin. The specifics of her role haven't been confirmed yet, but still, we can't wait to see what she has in store.

Check out the below tweet, which shows her on set with her Fast co-stars:

You can find her over at @annasawai; she currently has an impressive 52.3k followers. There are a number of Giri/Haji-related posts on there, and in one she wrote: "Saw it for the first time at the screening yesterday and let me tell you. It’s not like anything I’ve seen before. Truly original and beautiful."

We'd have to agree.

