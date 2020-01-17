Where is Father Brown filmed? 2020 return is a real treat!

This BBC favourite has surely been missed.

It's back for 2020, but where is Father Brown filmed?

What a treat!

The BBC has given us so many great shows year-in-year-out, but we're always particularly excited when Father Brown returns to screens.

This marvellous British detective drama first arrived on BBC One back in 2013 and introduced us to the titular priest, whose talents for tackling crime have now presented us with eight seasons!

Mark Williams (he played Arthur Weasley in the Harry Potter franchise) is terrific in the central role, so it's no surprise to hear that it's actually one of the BBC's longest-running daytime drama titles.

Season 7 was one of the best yet, but there's plenty more where that came from...

Father Brown is back

Season 8 is in full swing!

Father Brown returned for a fresh new series on Monday, January 6th 2020 on BBC One.

Episodes air at 2.15 pm every Monday - there will be ten episodes in total.

It's gone down a treat so far, and of course, it's great to be back in these familiar locations. So, let's take a moment to spotlight some of them.

Where is Father Brown filmed?

As highlighted by IMDb, Father Brown is filmed at a range of locations in Gloucestershire, including:

- Sudeley Castle, Sudeley, Gloucestershire, England, UK

- Upper Slaughter, Gloucestershire, England, UK

- Winchcombe railway station, Gloucestershire, England, UK

- Blockley, Gloucestershire, England, UK (Father Brown's home)

The Sun includes that they have filmed in the Cotswold village of Blockley, at such locations as Church of St Peter and St Paul. Additionally, they've also shot at Evesham, Worcestershire.

Lovely day for a spot of filming!

☉

Fans talk Father Brown on Twitter

A number of the show's admirers have taken to Twitter to express their delight and offer thoughts.

Check out a selection of tweets:

