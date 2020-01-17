Quick links

'What a joke': Some Spurs fans annoyed after latest transfer update

Matias Vecino of Internazionale celebrates after scoring the team's third goal during the Serie A match between AS Roma and FC Internazionale on August 26, 2017 in Rome, Italy.
Tottenham Hotspur are said to be closing in on a deal for Inter Milan midfielder Matias Vecino.

Matias Vecino of FC Internazionale Milano during the Italian Serie A match between Internazionale v Genoa at the San Siro on December 21, 2019 in Milan Italy

Tottenham Hotspur fans are not at all keen on the idea of signing Matias Vecino from Inter Milan.

Alfredo Pedulla has suggested that Vecino is eager to move to Spurs, with the two sides close to agreeing a deal.

 

The Uruguayan could move to Tottenham as part of a deal which takes Christian Eriksen to Inter.

But it seems that Vecino’s arrival would not exactly be welcomed with open arms by the Spurs faithful.

Whether Tottenham will actually complete a deal for Vecino still remains to be seen.

While Jose Mourinho is thought to be keen to strengthen in midfield, he has already bought in Gedson Fernandes this month.

Vecino is also 28, and his age must stand against him, as Spurs tend to target younger players when looking for potential arrivals.

Tottenham are next in action at the weekend against Watford, as they look to start climbing up the Premier League table. 

