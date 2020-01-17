'What a joke': Some Spurs fans annoyed after latest transfer update

Tottenham Hotspur are said to be closing in on a deal for Inter Milan midfielder Matias Vecino.

Tottenham Hotspur fans are not at all keen on the idea of signing Matias Vecino from Inter Milan.

Alfredo Pedulla has suggested that Vecino is eager to move to Spurs, with the two sides close to agreeing a deal.

The Uruguayan could move to Tottenham as part of a deal which takes Christian Eriksen to Inter.

But it seems that Vecino’s arrival would not exactly be welcomed with open arms by the Spurs faithful.

We’re signing a player in every position but a striker or RB which is what we need most rn ffs what a joke — • (@A_jthfc) January 16, 2020

Spursaverage players — Eren (@THFCEren) January 16, 2020

No thanks we’ve just got gedson fs — Callum (@Ca11um_27) January 16, 2020

If this is true I well and truly cba with this club — Jimmy (@thfcjimmy) January 16, 2020

hell no — Jasper (@thfcjasper) January 16, 2020

Turned into Woolich FC mark 2, filling up positions already overloaded and not addressing the glaring gaps that need covering. — Embolder (@BlkCab2016) January 16, 2020

God no. NO. NONO NO — B (@spicywhiteboyko) January 16, 2020

Whether Tottenham will actually complete a deal for Vecino still remains to be seen.

While Jose Mourinho is thought to be keen to strengthen in midfield, he has already bought in Gedson Fernandes this month.

Vecino is also 28, and his age must stand against him, as Spurs tend to target younger players when looking for potential arrivals.

Tottenham are next in action at the weekend against Watford, as they look to start climbing up the Premier League table.