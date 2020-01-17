Quick links

West Ham reportedly reject chance to sign £20m star

Danny Owen
David Moyes of West Ham United during Training at Rush Green on January 9, 2020 in Romford, England.
West Ham United have been reportedly offered Inter Milan's Matias Vecino - but the Serie A star appears to be joining Premier League rivals Spurs instead.

Matias Vecino of FC Internazionale celebrates during the Group B match of the UEFA Champions League between FC Internazionale and Tottenham Hotspur at San Siro Stadium on September 18,...

West Ham United have been offered the chance to reinforce their midfield with the signing of Inter Milan enforcer Matias Vecino, according to the Daily Star, but it seems unlikely that the Uruguayan will end up at the London Stadium.

The Hammers’ long-running pursuit of an all-action central midfielder appears to be no closer to completion. Links with Stoke City’s Joe Allen have come to nothing while Sander Berge also appears to have dropped off the radar.

Gedson Fernandes, meanwhile, was unveiled by bitter rivals Tottenham Hotspur this week – just days after David Moyes confirmed his interest in the Benfica youngster.

 

Inter Milan, however, are fully aware of West Ham’s desire to reinforce their ranks in the middle of the park and offered Vecino, who has fallen down the pecking order at the San Siro, to the London-based outfit. But, according to The Star, the Hammers are unlikely to press ahead with a deal.

Yes, the former Fiorentina and Cagliari man is one of the top midfielders in Serie A on his day but a short-term loan deal is not going to solve a long-running problem for West Ham. They want permanent signings, rather than a short-term quick fix.

Matias Vecino of FC Internazionale Milano during the Italian Serie A match between Internazionale v Genoa at the San Siro on December 21, 2019 in Milan Italy

Interestingly, West Ham’s stance could open the door for Vecino to join Gedson at the new White Hart Lane. The £20 million South American has said ‘yes’ to a potential move to Tottenham, according to Alfredo Pedulla, with Christian Eriksen likely to move in the other direction.

It is unknown whether Vecino will be a permanent or temporary signing for Tottenham. Regardless, West Ham will be praying that this decision does not come back to haunt them.

Matias Vecino of FC Internazionale during the Serie A match between SSC Napoli and FC Internazionale at Stadio San Paolo Naples Italy on 6 January 2020.

