West Bromwich Albion

Championship

'Love it', 'waste of money': Some WBA fans react to rumour about 'massive' player

West Bromwich Albion boss Slaven Bilic is reportedly desperate to keep Baggies loan ace Grady Diangana at The Hawthorns beyond January.

A number of West Bromwich Albion fans have been commenting about the report suggesting the Baggies will look to keep Grady Diangana at The Hawthorns for the rest of the season and perhaps beyond.

According to The Telegraph, West Brom boss Slaven Bilic is ready to offer West Ham United a £1.5 million loan fee in a bid to ensure Diangana remains with the Championship leaders for the rest of the 2019-20 campaign.

 

 

The 21-year-old winger, who has spent the season on loan from the Premier League side, has been superb for the Baggies and is a firm fan favourite, with five goals and six assists in navy and white, and as such it's hardly surprising that Bilic would want to keep him longer.

The report claims Bilic wants to agree a deal with his former club - who have the option to recall Diangana by January 27 - and terminate the recall clause in the player's deal.

In addition, West Brom are also reportedly considering a further £3million offer to keep the young ace on loan at The Hawthorns next season, regardless of whether the Baggies return to the Premier League.

Here is what some WBA fans have been making of the speculation on social media:

