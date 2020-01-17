'Love it', 'waste of money': Some WBA fans react to rumour about 'massive' player

West Bromwich Albion boss Slaven Bilic is reportedly desperate to keep Baggies loan ace Grady Diangana at The Hawthorns beyond January.

A number of West Bromwich Albion fans have been commenting about the report suggesting the Baggies will look to keep Grady Diangana at The Hawthorns for the rest of the season and perhaps beyond.

According to The Telegraph, West Brom boss Slaven Bilic is ready to offer West Ham United a £1.5 million loan fee in a bid to ensure Diangana remains with the Championship leaders for the rest of the 2019-20 campaign.

The 21-year-old winger, who has spent the season on loan from the Premier League side, has been superb for the Baggies and is a firm fan favourite, with five goals and six assists in navy and white, and as such it's hardly surprising that Bilic would want to keep him longer.

The report claims Bilic wants to agree a deal with his former club - who have the option to recall Diangana by January 27 - and terminate the recall clause in the player's deal.

In addition, West Brom are also reportedly considering a further £3million offer to keep the young ace on loan at The Hawthorns next season, regardless of whether the Baggies return to the Premier League.

Here is what some WBA fans have been making of the speculation on social media:

If we have to do that to keep him then definitely — WBA x (@ClaytonSZN_) 16 January 2020

What a waste of money, did West Ham want to recall him?? — nimmy jewtron (@nimmyjewtron7) 16 January 2020

Appreciate your comment but I do not believe we will be able to attravt that level of player for 6 months for £1.5m which is, on average, below the cost of recent WBA loan signings over the past few years (Sturridge, £2m) #WBA — Joshua J (@joshuaj_4589) 16 January 2020

Very smart piece of business imo. He has had such an impact. It’s with no coincidence we have struggled without his threat on the wing. A net £1.5m spend in the long term wil pay dividends. We will get absolutely nothing for £1.5m in the January transfer window — Joshua J (@joshuaj_4589) 16 January 2020

I'd would like them to say £1.5m to keep him for the rest of the season, then, if promoted, £13.5m to buy him outright — Gary Willetts (@GaryWilletts) 16 January 2020

Love it, wouldn't mind if we signed a couple of proper CBs to sort out our woeful defense. We must have enough money from being in the prem for 7 straight seasons and barely spending a penny. Gotta be worth fixing the defense if it makes us a more stable team — HTT91 (@HTT912) 16 January 2020

Do it, do it, do it — Chris lees (@LeesChrislees) 17 January 2020

The Perce has spoken. We are prepared to offer £3m to West Ham for Diangana to come back to us on loan again next year. Love to see it #wba https://t.co/Rb409s9jBG — The Baggies Bible (@TheBaggiesBible) 16 January 2020

Clever move from Albion that regarding Diangana. He's massive for us. Also, having him here allows Pierera to play Central, where he is more dangerous #wba — James Downing (@jimmythewhack) 16 January 2020