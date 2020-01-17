Quick links

'Too complicated': Manager thinks Aston Villa will miss out on £29m man

Danny Owen
General view of Villa Park before the Sky Bet Championship match between Aston Villa and Queens Park Rangers at Villa Park on March 13, 2018 in Birmingham, England.
Premier League strugglers Aston Villa were reportedly hoping to snatch Leicester City flop Islam Slimani away from Ligue 1 giants Monaco.

MONTPELLIER, FRANCE - October 5: Islam Slimani #20 of Monaco during the Montpellier V Monaco, French Ligue 1 regular season match at Stade de la Mosson on October 5th 2019 in Montpellier,...

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has warned Aston Villa that a deal to sign Islam Slimani is likely to be ‘too complicated’ during the January transfer window, in quotes reported by the Examiner.

Mbwana Samatta might be set to swap Genk for Villa Park over the next few days but he is not the only centre-forward that Dean Smith’s side, who have lost Wesley Moraes to a season-ending injury, are targeting.

According to Sky Sports, Villa are interested in signing Algerian targetman Slimani on loan from high-flying Leicester, despite his less-than-impressive record in England’s top flight.

 

The former Sporting Lisbon star has scored just eight Premier League goals since his £29 million move to the King Power Stadium and found himself farmed out on loan to Monaco over the summer.

And, with Slimani due to stay in the Principality until the summer, Rodgers fears breaking that agreement before coming to another one with Aston Villa is asking a little too much.

“I think that looks like it’s probably going to be too complicated,” said the former Liverpool boss. “There is interest in him, but he is there at Monaco and due to be there for the season.

Islam Slimani of AS Monaco celebrates 3-3 with Keita Balde of AS Monaco, Wissam Ben Yedder of AS Monaco, Fode Ballo of AS Monaco during the French League 1 match between Paris Saint...

“I’m not sure if anything will happen on that or not, but it will just make it a little bit complicated.”

With seven goals and seven assists in just 11 Ligue 1 starts, Slimani has rediscovered his golden touch across the channel and he is more than capable of providing the presence and height in attack that a now Wesley-less Villa are missing.

But, after missing out on Olivier Giroud, Michy Batshuayi and co, it seems that another striker is set to slip through their grasp.

Islam Slimani of Algeria celebrates winning the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations Final between Senegal and Algeria at at the Cairo International Stadium on July 19, 2019 in Cairo, Egypt.

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

