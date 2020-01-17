'Too complicated': Manager thinks Aston Villa will miss out on £29m man

Premier League strugglers Aston Villa were reportedly hoping to snatch Leicester City flop Islam Slimani away from Ligue 1 giants Monaco.

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has warned Aston Villa that a deal to sign Islam Slimani is likely to be ‘too complicated’ during the January transfer window, in quotes reported by the Examiner.

Mbwana Samatta might be set to swap Genk for Villa Park over the next few days but he is not the only centre-forward that Dean Smith’s side, who have lost Wesley Moraes to a season-ending injury, are targeting.

According to Sky Sports, Villa are interested in signing Algerian targetman Slimani on loan from high-flying Leicester, despite his less-than-impressive record in England’s top flight.

The former Sporting Lisbon star has scored just eight Premier League goals since his £29 million move to the King Power Stadium and found himself farmed out on loan to Monaco over the summer.

And, with Slimani due to stay in the Principality until the summer, Rodgers fears breaking that agreement before coming to another one with Aston Villa is asking a little too much.

“I think that looks like it’s probably going to be too complicated,” said the former Liverpool boss. “There is interest in him, but he is there at Monaco and due to be there for the season.

“I’m not sure if anything will happen on that or not, but it will just make it a little bit complicated.”

With seven goals and seven assists in just 11 Ligue 1 starts, Slimani has rediscovered his golden touch across the channel and he is more than capable of providing the presence and height in attack that a now Wesley-less Villa are missing.

But, after missing out on Olivier Giroud, Michy Batshuayi and co, it seems that another striker is set to slip through their grasp.