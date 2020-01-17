Toby Alderweireld sends message to Tottenham fans

Jose Mourinho's Spurs will be hoping to bring all three points back to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in Saturday's early Premier League kickoff.

Tottenham Hotspur defender Toby Alderweireld has taken to Twitter to bang the drum ahead of Spurs heading to a "tough place" this weekend as they prepare to face Watford away in the Premier League.

Jose Mourinho's charges will be hoping to build on their midweek FA Cup third-round replay win over Middlesbrough when they take on the resurgent Hornets, who have been steered out of the bottom three by Nigel Pearson.

While Spurs have failed to win any of their last three fixtures in the top flight, slipping to eighth place in the table, Watford have won four and drawn one of their last five in the league to go up to 17th spot, the first time they're out of the relegation zone since August.

Indeed, the Hornets are looking to win four consecutive top-flight home games in a season for the first time since December 1986, so they'll be a much tougher proposition for Spurs than they would have been prior to Pearson's appointment.

Here is what Toby said about the week Spurs have had so far and about tomorrow's game:

Preparing to go again after a good week! A tough place to go but we will be ready #COYS pic.twitter.com/u8FQrMOZhm — Alderweireld Toby (@AlderweireldTob) 17 January 2020

Watford's only victory in their 13 Premier League matches against Tottenham was by 2-1 in this fixture last season, and is their only win over Spurs in 17 attempts in all competitions dating back to 1994, but Spurs have won on only two of their past nine away league visits to Vicarage Road (BBC Sport).