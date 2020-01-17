Quick links

'This will bite us': Some Tottenham Hotspur fans are ruing player's shock departure

Aiden Cusick
A Tottenham Hotspur fan looks dejected during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea at Wembley Stadium on August 20, 2017 in London, England.
Aiden Cusick
Aiden Cusick

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur have allowed Paris Maghoma to join Brentford.

Edmond-Paris Maghoma of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the UEFA Youth League Group B match between PSV and Tottenham Hotspur at the Sportcomplex de...

Some Tottenham Hotspur supporters are ruing the club's decision to offload Paris Maghoma.

Maghoma completed a move to Brentford on Thursday, finally following his older brothers, Jacques and Christian, out of Tottenham.

The 18-year-old links up with the west London side's B team, which is comprised of players who like him have been plucked from other academies, and competes outside of the Professional Development League through specially arranged friendly matches and tournaments.

 

He leaves Spurs without having made a first-team appearance, but had become a regular feature in the Premier League team's Under-23s.

Nevertheless, the following Tottenham fans feel that Maghoma should have been kept on...

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Maghoma was born in Enfield to Congolese parents but grew up in Finchley, around four and 10 miles respectively from the Tottenham and Brentford grounds.

The England youth international's siblings, Jacques and Christian, are currently employed by Birmingham City and Arka Gdynia, respectively.

Jacques Maghoma of Birmingham City during the Sky Bet Championship match between West Bromwich Albion and Birmingham City at The Hawthorns on March 29, 2019 in West Bromwich, England.

The trio's father posted the following message on Twitter after Thursday's announcement.

Tottenham fans - what should Spurs have done with Maghoma?

Aiden Cusick

Aiden Cusick

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

