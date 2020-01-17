'This will bite us': Some Tottenham Hotspur fans are ruing player's shock departure

Tottenham Hotspur have allowed Paris Maghoma to join Brentford.

Some Tottenham Hotspur supporters are ruing the club's decision to offload Paris Maghoma.

Maghoma completed a move to Brentford on Thursday, finally following his older brothers, Jacques and Christian, out of Tottenham.

The 18-year-old links up with the west London side's B team, which is comprised of players who like him have been plucked from other academies, and competes outside of the Professional Development League through specially arranged friendly matches and tournaments.

He leaves Spurs without having made a first-team appearance, but had become a regular feature in the Premier League team's Under-23s.

Nevertheless, the following Tottenham fans feel that Maghoma should have been kept on...

Was hoping it was just a loan, think he's a big prospect — Idolo (@Sach_PTL) January 16, 2020

Shouldn’t of been let go — AW (@alfiejwarman) January 16, 2020

Buy back clause please — pian (@SufianMutalib) January 16, 2020

Gutted about this - such a talented young player, one of the few from the academy I thought could have a career at Spurs. Real shame, to be losing our future like this, but best of luck to the lad. — Football Ollie (@FootballOllie) January 16, 2020

Thought it was a loan move. Perm transfer — Ramnarayanan (@kaliyugKarna) January 16, 2020

I hope you put a sell on agreement in place ! Brentford are no mugs — G1smith (@g1smith_0) January 16, 2020

I have a feeling this will bite us badly. Brentford are well known for an amazing ability to scout and pick up very good talents for cheap and sell them off for a good profit. — Football Report - Football Jokes and News. (@FootballReport0) January 16, 2020

Maghoma was born in Enfield to Congolese parents but grew up in Finchley, around four and 10 miles respectively from the Tottenham and Brentford grounds.

The England youth international's siblings, Jacques and Christian, are currently employed by Birmingham City and Arka Gdynia, respectively.

The trio's father posted the following message on Twitter after Thursday's announcement.

Forever thankful to THFC, for everything... the amazing opportunities for all 3 brothers. Your are a part of our family, & will be forever in our hearts. Thanks again https://t.co/MzTJoC6XhT — Mr Maghoma (@EMaghs) January 16, 2020

Tottenham fans - what should Spurs have done with Maghoma?