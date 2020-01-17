'This doesn't sound good': Some Leeds fans react to what Bielsa has said

Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa has only used Ryan Edmondson once so far this season.

Some Leeds United fans have been left annoyed by Marcelo Bielsa’s latest update on Ryan Edmondson.

Leeds currently only have one out and out striker in their squad in the form of Patrick Bamford, following the early termination of Eddie Nketiah’s loan.

However, 18-year-old Edmondson has been in flying form for Leeds’ development side this season.

Edmondson has still only been rewarded with one chance in Leeds’ senior squad all season though, which has frustrated some Whites supporters.

And Bielsa’s latest comments suggest that he is not too eager to give Edmondson a shot up-front.

He said to Leeds Live: ”Thirty five players are working with us and we look at every one.

“After that I choose who I think are the best players. Maybe Edmondson is the best goalscorer on the team, he should play instead of Bamford and I'm wrong.”

Bielsa cut a fairly frustrated figure at his press conference yesterday, with a few of the Leeds boss’s answers being very spiky.

But Leeds supporters weren’t particularly impressed with how Bielsa dealt with questions about Edmondson.

He can be so stubborn at times, just give the lad a chance ffs. — Jordan Woodhead (@jorddd_) January 16, 2020

Sorry i aint feeling it for him anymore. Stubborn as a mule. Should have realised from last season demands of this league. Crack on with one first team striker then. Carry on your way. — BRICK TOP'S LAD (@ScottLUFC2) January 16, 2020

Surely Ryan Edmondson deserves a place on the bench at least #lufc — nigel stanley (@nigelLUFC) January 16, 2020

He sounds absolutely raging — Ashleigh (@ashlaurenn_) January 16, 2020

Bielsa fuming — ZL (@lufcZxch) January 16, 2020

His heads flown right off here — josh batty (@joshbatty1995) January 16, 2020

Sounds like its getting to our Marcello — Where should Nature live? (@Steveredwolf) January 16, 2020

sounds very frustrated. pressure possibly getting to him. — Nuge (@nugeno9) January 16, 2020

Leeds are next in action against Queens Park Rangers tomorrow, when they will be looking to break out of their current slump, which has seen them win just once in seven games.