'This doesn't sound good': Some Leeds fans react to what Bielsa has said

Marcelo Bielsa the head coach
Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa has only used Ryan Edmondson once so far this season.

Leeds United's Ryan Edmondson in action during the Pre-season Friendly match between York City and Leeds United on July 10, 2019 in York, England.

Some Leeds United fans have been left annoyed by Marcelo Bielsa’s latest update on Ryan Edmondson.

Leeds currently only have one out and out striker in their squad in the form of Patrick Bamford, following the early termination of Eddie Nketiah’s loan.

However, 18-year-old Edmondson has been in flying form for Leeds’ development side this season.

 

Edmondson has still only been rewarded with one chance in Leeds’ senior squad all season though, which has frustrated some Whites supporters.

And Bielsa’s latest comments suggest that he is not too eager to give Edmondson a shot up-front.

He said to Leeds Live: ”Thirty five players are working with us and we look at every one.

“After that I choose who I think are the best players. Maybe Edmondson is the best goalscorer on the team, he should play instead of Bamford and I'm wrong.”

Bielsa cut a fairly frustrated figure at his press conference yesterday, with a few of the Leeds boss’s answers being very spiky.

But Leeds supporters weren’t particularly impressed with how Bielsa dealt with questions about Edmondson.

Leeds are next in action against Queens Park Rangers tomorrow, when they will be looking to break out of their current slump, which has seen them win just once in seven games.

