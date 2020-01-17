Steven Gerrard says one Rangers player is trying to earn a new contract

Jon Flanagan is out of contract at Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers at the end of the season.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard



Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has suggested to The Glasgow Evening Times that Jon Flanagan is playing for his future.

Gerrard has said that Flanagan could get his chance at right-back now that James Tavernier is injured.

Tavernier is the best right-back on the books of Rangers, but the former Newcastle United defender will be on the sidelines for two weeks after undergoing a minor procedure on his appendix.

Rangers boss Gerrard has said that 27-year-old Liverpool full-back is ready to take his chance, and has said that the Englishman is trying to earn a contract at the Gers.

Gerrard told The Glasgow Evening Times about Flanagan: “Jon’s in the best shape I’ve seen him this season in terms of how he’s looking.

“He came over to Dubai absolutely flying. He trained right through the winter camp and he’s obviously trying to earn a contract here. So I’ve got no doubts that Jon will be waiting in the wings and desperate to play.”

New contract for Jon Flanagan?

Flanagan has been on the books of Rangers since 2018, but the full-back has failed to make a huge impact at Ibrox.

The former Liverpool player has made only a handful of appearances for the Gers’ first team, and it is hard to see Rangers hand him a new contract.

Rangers will return to action on Friday evening when they take on Stranraer at Ibrox in the fourth round of the Scottish Cup.