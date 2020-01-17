Star hopes Unai Emery outcast gets ‘another chance’ at Arsenal

Mohamed Elneny is on loan at Besiktas from Arsenal at the moment.

Arsenal attacking midfielder Mesut Ozil has told beIN SPORTS that he hopes that Mohamed Elneny gets another chance at the club.

Elneny is on loan at Turkish club Besiktas from Premier League outfit Arsenal at the moment.

The Egypt international defensive midfielder could not convince then Gunners’ manager Unai Emery and was sent out on loan to Besiktas for the 2019-20 campaign.

With Emery gone and Mikel Arteta now in charge of the North London outfit, the 27-year-old could get a fresh start at the Emirates Stadium when he returns in the summer of 2020.

Arsenal star Ozil hopes that the former Basel star gets another chance at the club.

Ozil told beIN SPORTS about Elneny: “I hope that he will get another chance at Arsenal. He is like my little brother. I really love him.”

Future at Arsenal?

Elneny is out of contract at Arsenal in the summer of 2022, and there is a chance that he could play for the Gunners again.

After all, if the defensive midfielder does well in his loan spell at Besiktas, then Arsenal manager Arteta could at least give him a chance in pre-season ahead of the 2020-21 campaign.

According to WhoScored, Elneny played just 381 minutes in the Premier League for Arsenal last season, while he has played 11 times in the Turkish Super Lig for Besiktas so far this campaign.