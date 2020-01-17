'Yeeeeeessssssss', 'so happy': Some Spurs fans erupt over club announcement

Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed that Spurs captain Hugo Lloris is back in training for Jose Mourinho's side.

A number of Tottenham Hotspur fans have been rejoicing on Twitter to the news that Spurs captain and first-choice goalkeeper Hugo Lloris is back in training.

Since joining Tottenham from Lyon in the summer of 2012, the 33-year-old has made upwards of 300 appearances for the North Londoners, keeping over 100 clean sheets for Spurs as well as taking the armband.

Lloris has been out of action since October, when he suffered a dislocated elbow in the 3-0 loss at Brighton which has kept him on the sidelines long term, and he has very much been missed by his teammates as they continue to go through the motions this term.

However, on Friday, the Tottenham channel provided its standard pre-match fitness update, and confirmation that Lloris has returned to training with the first team squad led to plenty of supporters expressing their delight on social media.

Here is just some of the reaction:

Oh you don't know how much I've missed you — MV (@VamosYids) 17 January 2020

Waheyyy Hugo is back — Hols (@HollieAgombar) 17 January 2020

Yesss — ⚪️ (@thfcmourinho_) 17 January 2020

LETS GOOOOOOO — a (@springmontage) 17 January 2020

Brilliant news Hopefully Davies is also back ASAP! — Harry (@EliteYid) 17 January 2020

So happy to see Hugo back badly missed these last few weeks — Brian Kenny (@THFC29) 17 January 2020

HUGOOOOO missed this boy — matty (@MattyTHFC99) 17 January 2020

Oh my yes — Cheers son’s crying (@son_gifs) 17 January 2020

Best news yet — Lewis (@zCazzys) 17 January 2020

Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho warned in his pre-Watford press conference on Friday that Lloris isn't yet ready to return to his line-up, but that the France international remains on track for a February return.

"I said February a month ago," he is quoted by Sky Sports News as saying. "If you say late or early, I'd say early [February]. Things are going well, getting his confidence back, he's training so I'd say he's one of our new players."