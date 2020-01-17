Quick links

'Soul-crushing; Rather die': Some fans react to reports Leeds have bid for their player

Aiden Cusick
Fans show their support during the Sky Bet Championship match between Hull City and Fulham at the KCOM Stadium on January 11, 2020 in Hull, England.
It is claimed that Leeds United could loan Hull City's Jarrod Bowen until the summer, before buying the winger outright.

Jarrod Bowen of Hull City celebrates after his team's third goal during the FA Cup Third Round match between Rotherham United and Hull City at The New York Stadium on January 04, 2020 in...

Hull City fans are reacting to fresh reports linking Jarrod Bowen with a move to Leeds United. 

According to The Sun, Leeds have offered Hull £3 million to take Bowen on loan for the rest of the season.

And the newspaper claims that figure could rise to £15m if the Whites are promoted.

 

It adds that the bid leaves Hull facing 'a dilemma' - as the eventual fee matches their asking price for the winger.

Bowen has scored or made 21 goals in 27 Championship games for Hull this season, putting the Tigers in promotion contention themselves.

Jarrod Bowen of Hull City celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Charlton Athletic and Hull City at The Valley on December 13, 2019 in...

But Hull may struggle to generate a fee as high as the one allegedly proposed by Leeds if they wait until the end of the campaign, when the former Hereford player is due to enter the final year of his contract.

And this is what City supporters are saying about the rumour, which is now being played down by The Yorkshire Evening Post, on Twitter...

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

