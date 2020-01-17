'Soul-crushing; Rather die': Some fans react to reports Leeds have bid for their player

It is claimed that Leeds United could loan Hull City's Jarrod Bowen until the summer, before buying the winger outright.

Hull City fans are reacting to fresh reports linking Jarrod Bowen with a move to Leeds United.

According to The Sun, Leeds have offered Hull £3 million to take Bowen on loan for the rest of the season.

And the newspaper claims that figure could rise to £15m if the Whites are promoted.

It adds that the bid leaves Hull facing 'a dilemma' - as the eventual fee matches their asking price for the winger.

Bowen has scored or made 21 goals in 27 Championship games for Hull this season, putting the Tigers in promotion contention themselves.

But Hull may struggle to generate a fee as high as the one allegedly proposed by Leeds if they wait until the end of the campaign, when the former Hereford player is due to enter the final year of his contract.

And this is what City supporters are saying about the rumour, which is now being played down by The Yorkshire Evening Post, on Twitter...

Big clubs after him, this is an insult to himself and the Club — TigerDan (@dan1el88) January 16, 2020

Would rather die then see Bowen go to Leeds scum #hcafc — Ellis (@ell_hunt) January 16, 2020

Bowen to Leeds would be soul-crushing for both him and #hcafc — Hull City man in OH (@HullCityOhio) January 17, 2020

A loan offer are they fucking mad — Callum (@hullcity14) January 16, 2020

If @HullCity sell Jarrod Bowen to Leeds than let’s just wave the white flag on any ambition the club has going forward. Would be the last time I watch the club under the current ownership if this were to happen. — Joe Mason (@J0EMason) January 16, 2020

Big clubs after him, this is an insult to himself and the Club — TigerDan (@dan1el88) January 16, 2020

He's never going to Leeds lad, they can dream. There's a reason Bowen shushed them when he scored mate ;) — Bᴇʟᴄʜᴇʀ (@BelcherHCAFC) January 16, 2020

This will never happen we will be playing again next season — steven frankland (@verveno1) January 17, 2020

Hope Hull fans arnt to pissed about Leeds tryna sign Bowen just chill it won’t happen let them think it might after all they was “close” to signing Abel. Just another rumour. ‍♂️ #HCAFC — Bowens Magic (@KDCLegitHD) January 16, 2020

Never heard so much shit in alm my life why would bowen go to a bottlejob team like Leeds united ‍♂️ https://t.co/FoYaZ5yZkA — richard bowser (@Rich_93) January 16, 2020

Jarrod Bowen on loan to Leeds? Is that some sort of joke? Even with a £3m fee, that in no way compensates for what #hcafc could still receive for getting through the playoffs, no matter how slim their chances — Dan Kemp (@1_DanKemp) January 16, 2020

Hull fans - what does the reported Leeds target's future hold?