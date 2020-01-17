Smith admits that one Villa player has not even been training all week

Aston Villa striker Jonathan Kodjia appears set to seal an exit, with the striker not joining in with the rest of his teammates all week.

Dean Smith has revealed to the Birmingham Mail that Jonathan Kodjia has not been training with Aston Villa all week, as his exit draws ever nearer.

Villa are thought to have agreed a deal with Al Gharafa for Kodjia (FourFourTwo), despite their lack of striking options currently.

With Wesley out injured, Villa are short of numbers up-front.

But it rather sums up how far down the pecking order that Kodjia has slipped at Villa Park that they are still happy to sanction his departure.

And Smith revealed at his press conference yesterday that the Ivorian was totally out of his plans now.

"Everyone knows Jonathan's out of contract at the end of the season," he said. "As is his age, he's allowed to talk to clubs at the moment. He hasn't trained with us this week and won't be involved on Saturday.”

Kodjia’s impending departure at Villa surely suggests that a striker signing will come sooner rather than later.

Villa simply cannot get buy without bringing in a new number nine, with Wesley set to miss the rest of the season.

The Birmingham Mail suggest that Genk striker Mbwana Samatta is set to make a move to Villa soon, while Islam Slimani is also being targeted.