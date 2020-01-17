Aston Villa now reportedly face competition from Spain for Steven Nzonzi

Dean Smith's Aston Villa side will have to be quick if they want to sign the World Cup winner.

According to a report from Le10 Sport, La Liga side Alaves have joined the race for AS Roma's French midfielder Steven Nzonzi.

The former Stoke City man is currently on loan in Turkey at Galatasaray where he has played 10 times in the Super Lig so far but just five of those have come from the start.

The Mirror reported earlier in the week that Premier League strugglers Aston Villa are interested in bringing the Frenchman back into the Premier League but if the latest report is to be believed, they will find it difficult to do so.

Spanish side Deportivo Alaves have reportedly positioned themselves in a 'very concrete way' to sign Nzonzi in this month's transfer window.

That would be a big blow for Villa who have lacked solidity and leadership in the centre of their park. Signing Danny Drinkwater on loan from Chelsea gives them the experience they have lacked, but the Englishman's lack of game time since the start of the season raises a few questions.

Nzonzi would solve a lot of problems for Villa by providing a shield to their leaky back line. His previous experience in the Premier League is an added bonus and the Villans should make themselves the front-runners if there is a chance that he moves this month.

Dean Smith's side are 18th in the league table and are very likely to go down unless they quickly turn things around in the next few games. Injuries haven't helped their cause but a few smart additions this month could make the difference between survival and relegation.