Fans await Sick of It series 3 with Twitter prayers - has it been confirmed yet?

This imaginative dramedy recently made a return, but already, fans are looking ahead.

Audiences are already keen for Sick of It series 3 after a truly compelling second batch of episodes.

From the minds of Karl Pilkington and Richard Yee, this insightful and entertaining TV gem was born back in 2018 - frankly, the obsession is still very much alive!

The second season is arguably much more of a drama than a comedy, taking a somewhat more emotional approach to the conflicts experienced by Karl's character of the same name.

It brilliantly explores the way in which are anxieties and doubts can manifest as something separate from ourselves, ready to plague us at every turn. As you'd expect from Karl, it's brilliantly performed and he's accompanied by a supporting cast including Sondra James, Marama Corlett and more.

The two creators previously collaborated on the likes of An Idiot Abroad and The Moaning of Life, but it's clear they're just as great together on scripted projects.

So, is more on the way?

THIS IS HOW I WIN! Uncut Gems ending explained

Has Sick of It series 3 been confirmed?

No, nothing yet!

Sick of It series 3 has not been confirmed. However, there's no reason for panic, as it's still fairly early days for any concrete renewal news.

We'll be sure to keep our eyes peeled.

According to British Comedy Guide, Shane Meadows - the filmmaker who brought us This is England and Dead Man's Shoes - is a fan of the series and wants to meet with Karl. So, whatever the future holds for Sick of It, perhaps something could come from this potential meeting!

Nevertheless, the fans are hopeful after season 2 proved even more impressive than the first.

THIS MEANS WAR! Wiley vs Stormzy explained

The Fans on Twitter want it!

A number of the series' admirers have flocked to Twitter to express their hopes for a new season.

Check out a selection of tweets below:

A REAL HERO: Who is Alfred Mendes?

just watched the second series of sick of it. Brill got to get a bafta roll on series 3 well done Karl. — richard martin (@richard07396414) January 10, 2020

Well, Season 2 smashed through within a couple of hours.



Season 3? @KarlPilkington#SickOfIt



Sick of It 2 (2018) - https://t.co/yjTtS7wOKk — Dan Hall (@DanHall1985) January 10, 2020

Just watched Sick Of It 2 and got to say its so good. Really clever way to show how your mind can be against you and twist things to manipulate you into making wrong decisions. Karl Pilkington - legend — Jack Burman (@J_Burman98) January 16, 2020

Sick of it s2 binge watched. Karl Pilkington is brilliant, but really makes me wanna scoff biscuits #sickofit2 — Emily Winters (@EmEWinters) January 12, 2020

@KarlPilkington me and mrs love sick of it 2 karl really enjoyable gets better all time keep up the good work. Great laugh — Martin Kelly (@MartinCKelly11) January 16, 2020

We're not sick of it at all!

As far as hopes for Sick of It series 3 go, we're pretty optimistic.

In an interview with British Comedy Guide: Karl Pilkington opened up about the personal nature of the project, saying that the show is based on his own insecurities in life.

While in conversation, he said: "You gotta get it out. If you're not happy, have a bit of a moan. It's healthy. That's where confession boxes come about, and Twitter, all that. It's all about letting your anger out."

If this is Karl's way of doing that, we just can't imagine it all stopping after two seasons. This is the man we grew to know in An Idiot Abroad, after all...

In other news, is Uncut Gems based on a true story?