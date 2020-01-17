Quick links

Reported West Ham and Crystal Palace target has allegedly decided his next club

Subhankar Mondal
Victor Lindelof and Ashley Young of Manchester United embrace after the FA Cup Third Round match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester United at Molineux on January 04, 2020 in...
West Ham United, Crystal Palace and Watford have been linked with Manchester United star Ashley Young.

Ruben Vinagre of Wolverhampton Wanderers battles for possession with Ashley Young of Manchester United during the FA Cup Third Round match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester...

West Ham United, Crystal Palace and Watford are reportedly set to suffer a blow in their pursuit of Manchester United star Ashley Young.

In-demand

According to ESPN, Premier League trio West Ham, Palace and Watford are interested in signing Young from United in the January transfer window.

The 34-year-old, who can operate as a full-back or as a winger, has been on the books of the Red Devils since 2011, but the England international has struggled for playing time so far this season.

 

So far this season, the former Watford and Aston Villa star has played 954 minutes in the Premier League and 170 minutes in the Europa League for United, according to WhoScored.

Blow

West Ham, Palace and Watford all reportedly want Young, but the player is claimed to have made the decision to join Inter Milan instead.

According to BBC Sport, Italian giants Inter will pay United a transfer fee of £1.28 million to sign Young this month.

The Englishman will reportedly undergo a medical today in Milan today before signing a contract with Inter, who are second in the Serie A table at the moment.

Understandable

Given how well Inter are doing under former Chelsea manager Antonio Conte, it makes sense that Young is joining the Nerazzurri.

Ashley Young of Manchester United during the FA Cup Third Round match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester United at Molineux on January 04, 2020 in Wolverhampton, England.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

